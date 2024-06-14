James Middleton is one proud dad. But Princess Kate's brother isn't just the adoring father to his baby son, but also his six dogs.

The entrepreneur frequently tells his loyal fans just how much his pack of fury friends mean to him, but on Thursday, James took to his Instagram account with a fabulous video featuring his four-legged family members. See the full video below.

WATCH: James Middleton makes candid confession about life at home

"[Life with six dogs] It's not all it's cracked up to be... Just kidding, of course it's the best. How many dogs are too many really?"

The video was a montage of all the hilariously chaotic moments the 36-year-old has had with his dogs including them playfighting together, as well as the pack riding all together in James' Babboe bike.

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the adorable family update. "Doesn't matter how many dogs you have...it's never going to be enough....because you will never find so much love, compassion and loyalty anywhere else... We have two boys and we love when people refer us as their parents[...]" one fan penned.

© Instagram James revealed the front cover of his book last month

A second added: "It must be pure Bliss x." Meanwhile, a third penned: "They will always love you unconditionally, love the photos [red love heart emoji]."

One dog who didn't feature in the video is James' late therapy dog Ella who passed away last January. The pooch meant a great deal to James, who claims she helped him recover from depression.

© Instagram An illustration of James Middleton and his dog Ella

Last month, the dad-of-one revealed the cover of his new book: Meet Ella: The Dog Who Save My Life, whilst making an appearance at Goodwoof dog festival. The beautiful front cover shows Ella draped around James' shoulders.

James explained that the photo was an exceptionally special one, as it was taken on one of his last walks with Ella.

He wrote on Instagram: "For fifteen years Ella carried me over the obstacles life thew at me…but in our last moments together I carried her. This photo means so much to me and I’ve chosen it to be the front cover of my upcoming book.

"It was taken by my wife Alizee on one of our last walks together. I had tears in my eyes as I knew she was getting weaker by the day. But we enjoyed every last moment we could together.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

"It was wonderful to release the cover @goodwoofdogs and really touched by how many of you came to hear me talk about the book and coping with the loss of a dog. It’s available on pre-order in UK and US - link is in my bio and will be released 26th September."