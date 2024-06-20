James Middleton shares video from inside family home featuring adorable family member

Princess Kate's brother James Middleton is a dedicated dad, not only to his son Inigo but also to his pack of five family dogs.

Therefore it comes as no surprise that Inka, one of his family pooches took front and centre of an adorable new video filmed from inside his beautiful Berkshire family home.

Taking to the official Instagram account for Ella & Co on Tuesday, his dog food and lifestyle company, James filmed his cocker spaniel testing out one of the company’s new products. See the full video below.

Captioning the post, James penned: "THE DAY IS FINALLY HERE!!! Introducing our brand new James & Ella Freeze-Dried Raw Topper.

© Instagram Inka, is one of the black cocker spaniels in this image

"Perfect for fussy dogs, or for your dog's first taste of freeze-dried raw power this tasty little shaker is packed full of raw protein, vitamins and minerals, and is the easiest way to add a raw blast of flavour to your dog's diet! It's extra special for me as Ella is proudly on the packaging."

Inside James' Berkshire abode

As a lover of all things country, it’s no wonder James and his wife Alizee Thevent have chosen a country mansion to make their forever home.

Not only is the sprawling abode complete with a gargantuan garden for their pack to play but it is also just a stone's throw away from his family members, Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews as well as his parents Carole and Michael Middleton who all live in the area.

© Instagram James shared an adorable slew of photos from the grounds of their family home

Whilst fans are yet to get a full tour of James’ property, they will get the occasional glimpse from his social media updates.

In terms of decor, the couple has kept the aesthetics of their family home quintessentially country, with hardwood furnishings, patterned cushions and gold lamps.

© Instagram James made sure his baby was close to his beloved dog Ella

As for their impeccable garden, the outdoor area of their home features intricate brickwork with a shallow wall and patio area.

That section of the garden was shown off in its full glory when James announced the arrival of his son Inigo back in October last year.

© Instagram James' garden is so large

In the post, James shared a slew of special family photos showing the then-newborn cuddled up in his buggy on the patio, whilst his furry companions were lined up along the wall.