King Charles and Queen Camilla's royal tour of Australia and Samoa confirmed by palace

King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit Australia and Samoa as part of an autumn tour in October this year, the palace has confirmed.

During their tour, Their Majesties will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2024.

The King, 75, and Queen, 76, will visit Australia at the invitation of the Australian Government, where their programme will feature engagements in the Australian Capital Territory and New South Wales.

Meanwhile, their State Visit to Samoa will celebrate the strong bilateral relationship between the Pacific Island nation and the U.K.

Regarding their visit to Australia, a Palace spokesperson said: "Their Majesties will visit the Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales and Samoa.

"The King’s doctors have advised that a further extension to Their Majesties' trip should be avoided at this time, to prioritise His Majesty's continued recovery.

"As with all His Majesty's recent engagements, his programme in both countries will be subject to doctors' advice, and any necessary modifications on health grounds."

It will be the first trip Down Under by a reigning monarch since 2011, when Elizabeth II visited for the last time. Charles and Camilla last visited Australia in 2018, when they represented the late Queen Elizabeth II at the Commonwealth Games.

The late Queen Elizabeth II made 16 visits to Australia during her reign, each accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh. She first visited as monarch in 1954, having stopped in New Zealand en route, with the final one in October 2011.

In order to prioritise King Charles' continued recovery, Charles and Camilla won't be undertaking an extended programme and will not be visiting New Zealand as part of their tour.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "In close consultation with the Australian and New Zealand Prime Ministers, and with due regard for the pressures of time and logistics, it has therefore been agreed to limit the visit to Samoa and Australia only.

"Their Majesties send their warmest thanks and good wishes to all parties for their continued support and understanding."

To mark the announcement of their autumn tour, new portraits of Their Majesties wearing their Australian, and separately their New Zealand decorations, have been released.

Charles has been undergoing treatment for an undiagnosed form of cancer since February.

It's not known how much longer the King's treatment will continue but a palace spokesperson stated that his medical team "are very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about The King’s continued recovery".

After a brief hiatus from public duties earlier this year, the monarch made a return to the spotlight in April and has since undertaken an array of royal engagements.