King Charles honours Queen Camilla and Prince Edward in special ceremony during Royal Week

King Charles and his family were out in force celebrating a very special occasion during Royal Week in Scotland – the Thistle Service.
The Order of the Thistle is the greatest order of chivalry in Scotland and is personally gifted from the King to his 16 Knights, as well as Scottish men and women who have held public office or who have contributed in a particular way to national life.
At Wednesday's service, Charles' wife Queen Camilla and his youngest brother Prince Edward were formally installed into the Order – after being bestowed the honour in June 2023 and March of this year respectively – in a ceremony steeped in tradition, pomp, and pageantry.
Take a look at the best photos below…