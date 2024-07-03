King Charles honours Queen Camilla and Prince Edward in special ceremony during Royal Week

King Charles and his family were out in force celebrating a very special occasion during Royal Week in Scotland – the Thistle Service.

The Order of the Thistle is the greatest order of chivalry in Scotland and is personally gifted from the King to his 16 Knights, as well as Scottish men and women who have held public office or who have contributed in a particular way to national life.

At Wednesday's service, Charles' wife Queen Camilla and his youngest brother Prince Edward were formally installed into the Order – after being bestowed the honour in June 2023 and March of this year respectively – in a ceremony steeped in tradition, pomp, and pageantry.

1/ 8 © Getty King Charles arrives Dressed in green velvet robes, glistening insignia, and white-plumed hats, the King and his knights made a striking appearance in Edinburgh on Wednesday morning.



2/ 8 © Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla walk into the cathedral Charles was accompanied by his wife Camilla, who he appointed to the Order of the Thistle in June 2023 as part of his birthday honours announcement.



3/ 8 © Getty Prince William arrives Prince William, who is known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, wore the same traditional outfit. William was installed to the Order back in 2012 by his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. He would normally be supported by his wife the Princess of Wales at the ceremony, although Kate has been keeping a low-profile as she continues her cancer treatment. The Princess Royal is also part of the Order, but is recuperating at home in England following her horse-related incident last month.

4/ 8 © Getty Prince Edward and Sophie arrive Prince Edward, who was appointed to the Order in March on his 60th birthday, made his debut in his green velvet robes and was supported by his wife Sophie.

5/ 8 © Getty Sophie's elegant look The Duchess of Edinburgh looked typically stylish wearing a wide-brimmed hat that featured a pretty floral interior pattern.



6/ 8 © Getty Inside the cathedral Charles and his Knights took part in a grand procession through the city, heading to the Thistle Chapel in St. Giles' Cathedral. The procession began in the Signet Library in Edinburgh Town Centre.



7/ 8 © Getty Camilla's big moment During the ceremony, the King installed his new members, including his wife Camilla and his brother Edward, into the Order. Other new members include the Baroness Black of Strome LT, the Baroness Kennedy of The Shaws LT, and Sir Geoff Palmer KT.



8/ 8 © Getty Broad smiles There were smiles all around as Prince William and his uncle Prince Edward departed the short ceremony, Edward having been officially installed in the Order just moments before.

