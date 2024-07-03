Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles honours Queen Camilla and Prince Edward in Order of the Thistle ceremony at Scotland's Royal Week – live updates
King Charles and Queen Camilla attend the Thistle Service in Edinburgh, Scotland© Getty

King Charles honours Queen Camilla and Prince Edward in special ceremony during Royal Week

The royals are celebrating Holyrood Week in Scotland

Ainhoa Barcelona
Content Managing Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
King Charles and his family were out in force celebrating a very special occasion during Royal Week in Scotland – the Thistle Service. 

The Order of the Thistle is the greatest order of chivalry in Scotland and is personally gifted from the King to his 16 Knights, as well as Scottish men and women who have held public office or who have contributed in a particular way to national life.

At Wednesday's service, Charles' wife Queen Camilla and his youngest brother Prince Edward were formally installed into the Order – after being bestowed the honour in June 2023 and March of this year respectively – in a ceremony steeped in tradition, pomp, and pageantry. 

Take a look at the best photos below…

1/8

King Charles is greeted by the Dean of St Giles' Cathedral as he arrives for the Order of the Thistle Service at St Giles' Cathedral© Getty

King Charles arrives

Dressed in green velvet robes, glistening insignia, and white-plumed hats, the King and his knights made a striking appearance in Edinburgh on Wednesday morning.

2/8

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive to attend the Thistle Service at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh© Getty

King Charles and Queen Camilla walk into the cathedral

Charles was accompanied by his wife Camilla, who he appointed to the Order of the Thistle in June 2023 as part of his birthday honours announcement.

3/8

Prince William, Duke of Rothesay attends the Thistle Service in Edinburgh© Getty

Prince William arrives

Prince William, who is known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, wore the same traditional outfit. William was installed to the Order back in 2012 by his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. 

He would normally be supported by his wife the Princess of Wales at the ceremony, although Kate has been keeping a low-profile as she continues her cancer treatment.

The Princess Royal is also part of the Order, but is recuperating at home in England following her horse-related incident last month.

4/8

Prince Edward and Sophie arrive to attend the Thistle Service at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh© Getty

Prince Edward and Sophie arrive

Prince Edward, who was appointed to the Order in March on his 60th birthday, made his debut in his green velvet robes and was supported by his wife Sophie. 

 

5/8

The Duchess of Edinburgh attends the Order of the Thistle Service at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh© Getty

Sophie's elegant look

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked typically stylish wearing a wide-brimmed hat that featured a pretty floral interior pattern.

6/8

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at the Order of the Thistle Service at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh© Getty

Inside the cathedral

Charles and his Knights took part in a grand procession through the city, heading to the Thistle Chapel in St. Giles' Cathedral. The procession began in the Signet Library in Edinburgh Town Centre.

7/8

Queen Camilla arrives at the Order of the Thistle Service at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh© Getty

Camilla's big moment

During the ceremony, the King installed his new members, including his wife Camilla and his brother Edward, into the Order. Other new members include the Baroness Black of Strome LT, the Baroness Kennedy of The Shaws LT, and Sir Geoff Palmer KT.

8/8

Prince William and Prince Edward depart the Thistle Service in Scotland© Getty

Broad smiles

There were smiles all around as Prince William and his uncle Prince Edward departed the short ceremony, Edward having been officially installed in the Order just moments before.

