King Charles looks so regal in new royal portrait released for special event

King Charles has featured in a new royal portrait which was released to mark Armed Forces Day.

The photograph was taken by Hugo Burnand in November 2023 and features the monarch in the Grand Corridor of Windsor Castle in a full military uniform, consisting of his Field Marshal No1 Full Ceremonial Frock Coat, complete with medals, sword and decorations. Charles sits in a green armchair for the photo.

© Hugo Burnand The King looked so regal in the new image

Alongside the new portrait, Queen Camilla also appeared in a new video where she paid tribute to servicepeople.

"I am deeply honoured to join you all on Armed Forces Day," the 76-year-old began in the video which you can watch here:

Queen Camilla pays tribute to Armed Forces

For her video, the royal looked elegant in a stylish blue dress, which was finished with her Royal Lancers brooch.

The brooch carries a special significance for Camilla as it's the regiment in which her father served and of which Her Majesty is Colonel in Chief.

The Queen released a personal message

"Whether in this country or overseas, we celebrate the service of the men and women in our military and thank you all for everything you do to protect this country of ours. We also remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the pursuit of stability and peace around the world," she said.

"Earlier this month, my husband and I were in Normandy on the 80th anniversary of D-Day. We were reminded of the incredible bravery of the Allied land, sea and air forces whose combined endeavours brought about the liberation of Western Europe and in whose debt we shall forever be."

© Chris Jackson The King and Queen marked Armed Forces Day

Camilla continued: "Eight decades later, I know that that same spirit and those same qualities remain much in evidence throughout our Armed Forces, as you undertake your duties in the face of a multitude of challenges and dangers.

"In so doing, you not only protect these Isles, but also defend liberties way beyond these shores. Your determination, unrelenting efforts and selfless loyalty to each other and to the United Kingdom are as enduring as our gratitude.

© Princess Diana Museum The monarch served in the RAF and the Royal Navy

"I also want to thank your families, who keep the home fires burning, whilst you are deployed overseas. As the proud daughter of an Army officer, I know something of the impact military life has on your loved ones – you too are heroes.

"In times of war and in times of peace, whether seen or unseen, our Armed Forces support and strengthen our nation. You are a source of inspiration, reassurance and pride – and I salute you all."

On the desk next to Camilla were two photographs, one featuring her husband in his Royal Navy uniform which was taken inside Clarence House and the other of her parents, Major Bruce Shand and Rosalind Cubiutt, taken on their wedding day.

