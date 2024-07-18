Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Why Charles Spencer's eldest daughter Kitty won't inherit family estate
The Ninth Earl Spencer is in the middle of divorcing his wife of 13 years, Countess Spencer

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Charles Spencer's Northamptonshire home, Althorp Estate, has been in the Spencer family since 1508 and was the childhood home of the Earl and his late sister, Princess Diana, and two sisters, Lady Jane Fellowes and  Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

As the doting dad to seven children, you may think it's obvious who will go on to inherit the family grounds. The eldest of Charles' brood, Lady Kitty Spencer, 33, is likely the name that springs to mind. However, Charles candidly confessed that his eldest son, Viscount Louis Spencer, 30, is most likely to inherit the 13,000-acre home.

Primogeniture, the rule that dictates that titles and property are transferred through the eldest male, was abolished for the British monarchy in 2015. Nevertheless, during the interview with the Telegraph, the Earl explained he is likely to stick to the old-school tradition when it comes to his family, claiming it is no fairer than the eldest child being the heir.

"Is it any fairer that the eldest child gets it instead of the eldest male? Whatever you say is a selection," the Earl posed.

During the interview, Charles explained his children don't have a strong affinity for the family property. "You can't make your children care. You have to hope that something has bedded down when their turn comes," he said, adding that he believes four of his seven care about the family property, which he feels "isn't a bad hit rate."

Of his own affinity for his title and land, he added, "There are days where you think, 'I could do without this.'"

"It cannot be home in the conventional sense. For 300 years my family perambulated between Spencer House in London, a villa in Wimbledon, and a house in Norfolk.

"It has always been a magnificent project rather than home. It’s a family headquarters, part of the nation’s heritage," he explained.

The ninth Earl Spencer shares Lady Kitty, twins Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia, both 32, and Louis, Viscount Althorp, 30, with his first wife Victoria Lockwood.

He shares his second son, Hon. Edmund 'Ned' Spencer, 20, and daughter Lady Lara, 18, with his second wife Caroline Freud. Charles shares his youngest daughter, Lady Charlotte, 12, with his estranged wife, Countess Spencer, whom the Earl revealed he was divorcing after 13 years of marriage last month.

Who is Viscount Louis? 

The 30-year-old was previously coined one of Britain's most eligible bachelors by Tatler back in 2019, calling him "the tall and handsome brother of Lady Kitty Spencer."

As for his career, Louis is a budding actor, training at one of the country's best-performing arts colleges, ArtsEd in Chiswick, before attending Edinburgh University. According to Femail, Louis performs under the stage name Louis John Lyons.

The actor is signed to Tavistock Wood Talent Agency, whose stars include Dominic West and Lily James.

