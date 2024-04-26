Charles Spencer's wife Lady Karen shares sweet photo at Althorp featuring rarely-seen companion

Charles Spencer's wife, Lady Karen Spencer, loves sharing unseen corners of their luxurious country estate, Althorp House.

On Wednesday, Karen delighted fans with a different kind of update, featuring the couple's rarely-seen companion, Minty, a sheep who resides at the property.

Taking to her Instagram account, the charity founder, 51, shared a photo of the fluffy family companion enjoying the sprawling land outside the 90-room abode.

"Minty," she wrote in the caption, alongside a red love heart emoji. "I love Minty," one enthused fan commented.

In the image, the animal looked very content looking at the camera whilst trotting around the immaculately cut lawn.

Minty isn't the only animal to live at the Northamptonshire estate. He is one of two sheep, the other named Lucky. Charles and Karen also have Tim the peacock, who is a fan favourite, as well as red deer and Guinea fowl who all reside at Princess Diana's former home.

The couple welcomed a cocker spaniel puppy named Joey in 2021, and a beautiful barn cat named Rudy in March this year.

Introducing their latest addition, Karen wrote: "Meet our new barn cat, Rudy! Rudy wandered into the Park one day last fall and we all fell for him. We took him to the vet to see if he was chipped and he was, but the owners kept hanging up when the vet called".

She continued: "So he has hit the cat lottery and is living in the stables. He's responsible for making sure we don’t have rodent problems. He gets lots of cuddles as he wanders all around the house offices keeping all the dogs in check!"

The words were written alongside a beautiful photo of the brown and white cat.

Charles inherited the Althorp estate from his father, Earl John Spencer. The family moved into the property in 1975.

As well as the aforementioned 90-rooms, the home features 550 acres of land including a special temple dedicated to the late Princess, who is buried on the property's Oval Lake.