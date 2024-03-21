Charles Spencer's children: everything you need to know about the Earl of Spencer family life

Charles, the Ninth Earl Spencer, has been on a recent promotional tour in support of his memoir, A Very Private School, a publication described as an honest and open account of his childhood years at boarding school.

The 59-year-old, who is the younger brother of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, has detailed some harrowing stories from his time as a schoolboy, including abuse he faced at the hands of staff.

This is not his first published book, however, as the Earl is an esteemed writer having published many titles before including Althorp: The Story of an English House and The Spencer Family, both of which centre around his heritage and family's lineage.

When the Earl isn't busy writing books, he can be found at Althorp House, where the late Princess of Wales and his other two older sisters grew up.

© Getty Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer and his wife, Karen Spencer arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle

Charles lives there with his third wife, Karen Gordon whom he married in 2011. The British peer and author has been married twice before his union with Karen, and Charles is father to seven children he has welcomed throughout his three marriages.

Charles Spencer's four children with first wife, Victoria Lockwood

Lady Kitty Eleanor Spencer © Tim Graham,Getty In 1990, Charles Spencer and his wife Victoria Lockwood welcomed their first child together, Lady Kitty Eleanor Spencer. At the time of Kitty's arrival, the family were living in South Africa and Charles and Victoria would remain there and raise their family until their divorce in the late 1990s.

Lady Kitty Eleanor Spencer © Daniele Venturelli,Getty Kitty, now 33, has worked as a model but was educated at the University of Cape Town. She then went on to work with huge fashion houses such as Dolce & Gabbana. In 2021, Kitty married Michael Lewis, a businessman in the fashion industry who is 30 years her senior. Kitty is a stepmum to her husband's three children, but the husband and wife also share a daughter together.

Lady Eliza Victoria and Lady Amelia Spencer © Tim Graham,Getty Two years after welcoming their first child, Charles and Victoria welcomed twins Amelia and Eliza in the summer of 1992. They too were raised by their parents in South Africa and educated there so that the children could be raised away from the royal spotlight. Here, Charles is pictured with his children in 2000 at the opening of the opening of the Princess Of Wales Memorial Playground in Kensington Gardens.



Lady Eliza Victoria and Lady Amelia Spencer © Dave Benett Just like their older sister, Amelia and Eliza are both models who are signed to Storm Model Management. The sisters are spotted out and about at major events, shows and industry parties. They also have collaborated with a number of brands including Boodles and fashion designers. The sisters are also open about their bond, with Amelia often posting snaps alongside her twin. One shows both looking stunning as Amelia wrote: "My day one." As for relationships, Amelia married her long-term boyfriend Greg Mallet last year in a gorgeous ceremony in South Africa shared exclusively with HELLO!. Eliza, meanwhile, has been in a relationship with her partner, Channing Millerd, since 2016. However, Charles Spencer did not attend the nuptials of Amelia or his eldest daughter Kitty. This was reportedly due to a strained relationship between the children and their father following his divorce from their mother.

Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp © Dave Benett,Getty Charles' eldest son is Louis, Viscount Althorp, who was born in March 1994. As it stands, Louis is the heir apparent to the earldom and so will one day inherit his father's title and the Althorp estate in Northamptonshire. Louis, who recently celebrated his 30th birthday, studied acting at ArtsEd drama school in Chiswick and, according to MailOnline, is signed to Tavistock Wood talent agency, the same agency as Dominic West.

Charles Spencer's two children with second wife, Caroline Freud

Edmund Spencer © Justin Goff,Getty Following Charles's divorce from his wife Victoria in the late 1990s, he went on to marry Caroline Freud in 2001 (pictured). Two years later, they welcomed their son, Edmund Spencer. Edmund, who goes by the name 'Ned', is studying at university. He mostly keeps away from the spotlight, however, so not much is known about the 21-year-old.

Lady Lara Caroline Spencer © Instagram In 2006, Charles and Caroline welcomed Lara who is recently turned 18. Like her older brother, Lara lives a quiet life away from the spotlight but Charles did share a heartwarming photo of the father-daughter duo on his Instagram. Lara was seen looking proud and standing next to her father with an arm around him as he sat and signed copies of his new memoir. But it was a double celebration thanks to her recent birthday. Charles wrote in the caption: "My darling daughter Lara supporting me at my book launch on Thursday - but today we are all going to celebrate brilliant, dazzling, HER: for it’s Lara's 18th birthday today. So much love, my darling…." Charles and Caroline separated in 2007 shortly after the arrival of Lara, they were later divorced.

Charles Spencer's child with wife, Karen Spencer, nee Gordon

Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer © Max Mumby/Indigo Charles' youngest child is 11-year-old Lady Charlotte whom he welcomed with his wife Karen Gordon(pictured), one year after they tied the knot at Althorp in the summer of 2011. Charlotte is named in honour of her aunt, Diana, Princess of Wales and the family live in Northamptonshire on the Althorp Estate.

