Charles Spencer's children: everything you need to know about the Earl of Spencer family life

The 59-year-old, who is the younger brother of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, has detailed some harrowing stories from his time as a schoolboy, including abuse he faced at the hands of staff.
This is not his first published book, however, as the Earl is an esteemed writer having published many titles before including Althorp: The Story of an English House and The Spencer Family, both of which centre around his heritage and family's lineage.
When the Earl isn't busy writing books, he can be found at Althorp House, where the late Princess of Walesand his other two older sisters grew up.
Charles lives there with histhird wife, Karen Gordonwhom he married in 2011. The British peer and author has been married twice before his union with Karen, and Charles is father to seven children he has welcomed throughout his three marriages.
Charles Spencer's four children with first wife, Victoria Lockwood
As it stands, Louis is the heir apparent to the earldom and so will one day inherit his father's title and the Althorp estate in Northamptonshire.
Louis, who recently celebrated his 30th birthday, studied acting at ArtsEd drama school in Chiswick and, according to MailOnline, is signed to Tavistock Wood talent agency, the same agency as Dominic West.
Charles Spencer's two children with second wife, Caroline Freud
Edmund Spencer
Following Charles's divorce from his wife Victoria in the late 1990s, he went on to marry Caroline Freud in 2001 (pictured). Two years later, they welcomed their son, Edmund Spencer.
Edmund, who goes by the name 'Ned', is studying at university.
He mostly keeps away from the spotlight, however, so not much is known about the 21-year-old.
Lara was seen looking proud and standing next to her father with an arm around him as he sat and signed copies of his new memoir.
But it was a double celebration thanks to her recent birthday.
Charles wrote in the caption: "My darling daughter Lara supporting me at my book launch on Thursday - but today we are all going to celebrate brilliant, dazzling, HER: for it’s Lara's 18th birthday today. So much love, my darling…."
Charles and Caroline separated in 2007 shortly after the arrival of Lara, they were later divorced.
Charles Spencer's child with wife, Karen Spencer, nee Gordon
Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer
Charles' youngest child is 11-year-old Lady Charlotte whom he welcomed with his wife Karen Gordon(pictured), one year after they tied the knot at Althorp in the summer of 2011.
Charlotte is named in honour of her aunt, Diana, Princess of Wales and the family live in Northamptonshire on the Althorp Estate.