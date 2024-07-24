Prince Ernst August Jnr. and Princess Ekaterina of Hanover welcome baby girl and her name is so beautiful

Congratulations are in order for Prince Ernst August Jr. and Princess Ekaterina of Hanover who announced they have welcomed their fourth child, a little girl, on Wednesday.
Their royal bundle arrived at the Third Order Hospital in Munich. The proud parents shared the joyful news with the German publication Bunte, along with the name of their precious arrival. The newborn royal is called Princess Margarita.
In addition to their baby girl, the couple are the doting parents of Princess Elisabeth, six, Prince Welf August, five, and Princess Eleonora, two.
Prince Ernst is believed to work in the banking industry, while his beautiful wife, Ekaterina, 38, runs her own fashion brand EKAT, which she founded in 2013 after studying at the London College of Fashion. The family of six is thought to live in Austria.
Ernst and Ekaterina married on Saturday, 8 July 2017, in Hanover, Germany. Despite a guest list of 600 people, one person who didn't attend the wedding was the prince's father, also named Prince Ernst August, due to a disagreement.
The couple legally married two days before their celebration on 6 July and enjoyed two private receptions: a luncheon at the historic Herrenhäuser Gardens and an evening reception at Marienburg Castle.
Ekaterina looked beautiful wearing a custom hand-embroidered Chantilly lace gown with pearl detail by Lebanese designer Sandra Mansour.
Princess Caroline, Ernst's stepmother, was absent from the event, but her daughter, Princess Alexandra, was a bridesmaid.
Also in attendance were the groom's brother, Prince Christian of Hanover, and his fiancée, Alessandra de Osma.
The groom's stepbrother, Andrea Casiraghi, and his wife, Tatiana Santo Domingo, also attended with their children Charlotte and Pierre, who served as a pageboy and flower girl in outfits by Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece.
Princess Olympia of Greece was also there, alongside Princess Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis and Lauren Santo Domingo.