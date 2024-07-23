Sarah Ferguson undergoes dazzling Hollywood makeover in incredible photos

Sarah, Duchess of York, looked spellbinding on Monday when she oozed Hollywood glamour as she stepped out in Cannes.

The royal, 64, had quite the transformation as she attended the Knights of Charity Gala, donning dramatically stylish black gloves that stretched all the way to her upper arm. For her gown, Sarah channeled her inner Audrey Hepburn, opting for a black figure-hugging dress with a dramatic white piece draped across her shoulders.

© Marc Piasecki The Duchess underwent the ultimate Hollywood makeover

Regarding her accessories, the Duchess didn't do things by halves, adding a pair of glorious drop diamond earrings and a tiny black handbag.

Sarah wore her iconic fiery tresses immaculately blow-dried to one side with copious volume, adding an extra A-list je ne sais quoi. Completing her glam, Sarah opted for picture-perfect black eye makeup, honey-hued bronzer, and nude lipstick.

© Andreas Rentz Sarah and Veronica looked stunning in the South of France!

The philanthropist was beaming in the dazzling photos alongside Antonio Bocelli's wife, Veronica Berti Bocelli, and film producer Milutin Gatsby.

The resplendent outing comes just days after Sarah decided to cancel her upcoming trip to Australia to avoid distracting from King Charles' tour in November. Sarah was due to attend the Festival of Fiction as a special guest.

WATCH: A Right Royal Podcast

A statement shared on the Festival's official Instagram read: "With regret, Sarah, Duchess of York, has decided to withdraw from the Festival of Fiction, so as not to distract or detract in any way from the tour of Australia by His Majesty the King, which has recently been announced."

It continued: "Due to exceptional demand, she will be returning to Perth on November 1 at 6:30 PM for a special event at Joondalup Resort and apologizes to anyone who is inconvenienced by the change of date."

Another dazzling appearance:

Prior to her glamorous exploit on Monday evening, Sarah was last seen looking spectacular alongside her daughters, Princess Beatrice, 35, and Princess Eugenie, 34, at Royal Ascot.

© Mark Cuthbert Sarah looked elegant in cream and navy

The author, 64, looked immaculate wearing a cream boucle jacket with a navy A-line skirt and a matching wide-brimmed hat. She was greeted with hugs and kisses by Mike and Zara Tindall as she arrived at the parade ring.