Inside Prince Albert's son Alexandre Grimaldi's blossoming friendship with grandaughter of unexpected royal
Digital Cover royalty

Inside Prince Albert's son Alexandre Grimaldi's blossoming friendship with heiress Savannah Hennessy

The Monagasque royal's eldest son has been linked with the influencer after jet-setting around the globe together

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Love may be in the air for Prince Albert's eldest son, Alexandre Grimaldi.

The 20-year-old Monagasque has reportedly been "growing close" to Savannah Hennessy, scion of the cognac dynasty and granddaughter of Princess Barbara of Orléans, according to European media.

A photo of Savannah Hennessy wearing a black mini dress
Savannah is the grandaughter of Princess Barbara of Orléans

In recent weeks, the pair have been spotted at a slew of glamorous events together. The latest was two weeks ago when it was reported that they attended the Goodwood Festival in West Sussex.

Alexandre and Savannah both live in New York. The heiress is currently a budding actress, training at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, an acting school founded in 1969 by actor, director, and acting teacher Lee Strasberg.

A photo of Alexandre Grimaldi and Savannah Hennessy
The pair have been enjoying a host of glamorous events this week

However, it seems the royal granddaughter already has a successful career as an influencer, with 12,100 followers on Instagram and frequent invitations to the world's most glamorous events.

Lately, the pair appear incredibly close, enjoying lots of time together. Last month, they were pictured oozing royal glamour as they sat front row at Gucci's show during Men's Fashion Week in Milan, donning coordinating outfits.

Savannah Hennessy holding a cat
Savannah is a budding actress and already a successful influencer

Both opting for a chic shade of beige, Alexandre and Savannah smouldered for the camera. The brunette beauty donned a crocheted T-shirt and pleated miniskirt, both in the same golden caramel hue. Meanwhile, on her feet, Savannah wore a pair of elegant black heels with a subtle strap.

She swept up her long, poker-straight locks into a stylish ponytail, and her flawless makeup look included cheekbone-defining bronzer, nude lipstick, and black fluttery lashes.

As well as sitting front row in Milan, Alexandre and Savannah attended a host of lavish parties and dinners
As well as sitting front row in Milan, Alexandre and Savannah attended a host of lavish parties and dinners

Meanwhile, Prince Albert's eldest son looked ultra-chic wearing an oversized jacket in a similar beige colour palette and matching trousers.

Savannah also shared a photo of her and Grace Kelly's grandson as part of a "photo dump" from her time in the fashion capital, which she captioned: "Little Milano recap," alongside three heart emojis.

Other photos from the trip showed Alexandre and Savannah stepping out at the GQ and Loro Piana Dinner.

Once again, Savannah looked spectacular, keeping the same beige colour theme but this time opting for a daring mini dress. The stylish piece featured dramatic pleats from top to bottom and a collarbone-accentuating halterneck top adorned with gold studs.

Savannah the Heiress

In addition to being the granddaughter of royalty, Savannah's family on her father Killian Hennessy's side created the famous cognac brand. Not only that but according to GQ, Killian also has a stake in LVMH, the luxury conglomerate that controls some of the most prestigious fashion houses and spirits companies in the world.

The pair posing with Killian Hennessey, Savannah's father at the launch of his latest perfume during Cannes FIlm Festival
The pair posing with Killian Hennessey, Savannah's father at the launch of his latest perfume during Cannes FIlm Festival

Kilian didn't go into his family business and instead launched his own perfume line. Ever the supportive daughter, Savannah was seen, alongside Alexandre, posing up a storm at the Cannes Film Festival at the launch of her father's latest fragrance, Sunkissed Goddess.

