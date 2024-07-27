Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's sweet nickname for King Charles behind closed doors revealed
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
The Princess of Wales smiles at King Charles on the day of his Coronation© Chris Jackson

Princess Kate's sweet nickname for King Charles behind closed doors revealed

The Princess of Wales met her future father-in-law during her first visit to Balmoral in 2009…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales and her father-in-law, King Charles, have an incredibly close bond. But did you know Kate has the sweetest nickname for her father-in-law behind closed doors?

The Mail's Richard Jobson reported that Kate calls Charles 'Grandpa,' according to a courtier. His Majesty is known to have a couple of affectionate names for his daughter-in-law, including both 'Beloved daughter-in-law' and 'Darling daughter-in-law.' According to the report, he always greets her with a "loving kiss."

King Charles kisses Britain's Princess Kate as they arrive for the World Premiere of the James Bond 007 film No Time to Die in 2021© CHRIS JACKSON
The pair have always had an incredibly close bond

Back in April, a source told HELLO! that while the pair have always shared a close relationship, the bond between them grew as they turned to each other for comfort during their respective cancer diagnoses and treatments.

The King paid Kate a bedside visit when they were both staying at the London Clinic, and the pair shared a private lunch in Windsor the day before she revealed her cancer diagnosis to the world in March.

Charles is incredibly fond of his "beloved daughter-in-law"© RICHARD POHLE
Charles is incredibly fond of his 'beloved daughter-in-law'

Robert Hardman, author of "Charles III," also explained: "It's very clear that he's extremely concerned about her. I think he wants to make sure as much as he can that if there's anything he can do, he will do, because for a very fit and healthy young mother, this is a different order of magnitude than someone having to deal with this in their 70s.

"I'm sure he's been a source of comfort for her in the same way she's probably been a source of comfort for him," he adds. "I think it cannot but have brought them even closer together. He's always had a huge regard for his daughter-in-law. He thinks she's just wonderful.

Charles and Kate have become even closer since news of their cancer diagnosis and treatment© WPA Pool
Charles and Kate have become even closer since news of their cancer diagnosis and treatment

"When people are in the hospital, they don't really want a fuss. But the fact was: the King was there, she was there, and the Queen was there with him as well. And they did go around to check and reassure the Princess.

"It's a reminder that the Windsors are mortals like the rest of us. And we have to have great sympathy with the fact that they are undergoing an absolute shock of a lifetime, except they're having to undergo it with all of us talking about it."

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

It seems that Charles and Kate set off on the right foot from the very beginning. Back in 2010, during the Princess' official engagement interview alongside her now-husband, she mentioned how well her first meeting with the King went.

"I was quite nervous about meeting William's father, but he was very, very welcoming, very friendly. It couldn't have gone easier, really, for me."

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More