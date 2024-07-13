Princess Kate confirms Wimbledon finals appearance amid cancer treatment

The Princess of Wales will attend the Wimbledon men's final on Sunday, Kensington Palace has revealed.

The royal will not be attending the women's final on Saturday with Wimbledon chairwoman, Debbie Jevans presenting the winner with their trophy in Kate's place. The outing comes amid her ongoing cancer treatment and just weeks after she attended Trooping the Colour, making her appearance at the All England Lawn Tennis Club her second since news of her cancer diagnosis back in March.

© Getty The Princess of Wales usually presents the trophy at the men's final

Kate is a huge fan of the sport and is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

Whilst Kate hasn't been able to attend this year's tournament so far, she sent Andy Murray a thoughtful message congratulating him on his retirement after he missed out on a final match at Wimbledon.

Taking to the official X account for the Prince and Princess of Wales, she penned: "An incredible #Wimbledon career comes to an end. You should be so very proud @andy_murray. On behalf of all of us, thank you! C."

In an update about her health ahead of the King's birthday parade, Kate said that she is "making good progress" but "there are good days and bad days".

In recent years, Prince William and Kate's eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, have joined their parents on Centre Court.

The young royals are huge tennis fans just like their mother and George has previously enjoyed a one-to-one lesson with Swiss star, Roger Federer.

