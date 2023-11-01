King Charles's sweetest photos with 'beloved daughter-in-law' Princess Kate

The Princess of Wales has been part of the royal fold for over 12 years now and she appears to share a close bond with the family, including her father-in-law, King Charles.
During His Majesty's state visit to Kenya in November, Charles referred to Kate as his "beloved daughter-in-law" during a speech as he spoke of his family's connections to the East Africa country.
Kenya was where Prince William proposed to his university girlfriend Kate Middleton in 2010.
When asked about being introduced to the royal family in her engagement interview, the future Princess revealed: "I was quite nervous about meeting William's father, but he was very, very welcoming, very friendly, it couldn't have gone easier really for me."
With the King once describing Kate as his "darling daughter-in-law," their admiration and respect for one another is evident.
Take a look at Kate and Charles's sweetest moments through the years.
A shared love of art
The camaraderie between Charles and his daughter-in-law was very much apparent on a visit to Dulwich Picture Gallery.
The pair enjoyed a giggle as they got involved with the arts and crafts.