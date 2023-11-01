King Charles's sweetest photos with 'beloved daughter-in-law' Princess Kate

The Princess of Wales has been part of the royal fold for over 12 years now and she appears to share a close bond with the family, including her father-in-law, King Charles.

During His Majesty's state visit to Kenya in November, Charles referred to Kate as his "beloved daughter-in-law" during a speech as he spoke of his family's connections to the East Africa country.

Kenya was where Prince William proposed to his university girlfriend Kate Middleton in 2010.

When asked about being introduced to the royal family in her engagement interview, the future Princess revealed: "I was quite nervous about meeting William's father, but he was very, very welcoming, very friendly, it couldn't have gone easier really for me."

With the King once describing Kate as his "darling daughter-in-law," their admiration and respect for one another is evident.

Take a look at Kate and Charles's sweetest moments through the years.

A shared love of art © Getty The camaraderie between Charles and his daughter-in-law was very much apparent on a visit to Dulwich Picture Gallery. The pair enjoyed a giggle as they got involved with the arts and crafts.



A kiss for Kate! © Getty Photographers captured the sweet greeting between Kate and Charles as they arrived at the world premiere of James Bond: No Time To Die in September 2021.



Private jokes © Getty We love this shot of Charles, William and Kate laughing together during a visit to Dumfries House in 2013. Oh to be a fly on the wall!



A warm greeting © Getty The Princess greeted her father-in-law warmly as the royal family attended the Passchendaele Commemorations in Ypres, Belgium in 2017.



A joint outing © Getty The Princess joined Charles and Camilla for a joint engagement at Trinity Buoy Wharf in London - a training site for arts and culture. HELLO! understands that Kate was invited to join the visit by her father-in-law, Charles, in recognition of their shared interest and longstanding support of the arts and creative industries.



Buckingham Palace garden party © Getty In fact, Kate joined Charles and Camilla at a number of engagements when Prince William was working away as a search and rescue pilot. The trio looked like they had the best time at a Buckingham Palace garden party in 2012.



Grandpa Charles © Getty The Duchess also joined Charles and Camilla at another garden party a year later, when she was expecting her first child, Prince George. Charles is grandfather to the Wales's three children, George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.



A royal family outing © Getty The Waleses carried out a rare engagement with Charles and Camilla in February 2020 as they visited the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre (DMRC) in Loughborough. The King always seems to make Kate giggle in public.



A right royal Christmas © Getty Charles and Kate were spotted deep in conversation as they left the annual church service together in Sandringham on Christmas Day in 2014.



Garter Day © Getty Kate was captured beaming at her father-in-law as they shared a carriage in Windsor to mark Garter Day in 2014. The Order of the Garter is the senior and oldest British Order of Chivalry, founded by Edward III in 1348. Membership in the order is limited to the King, the Prince of Wales, and no more than twenty-four members.



Check out HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast. In this week's episode, we're talking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new life in California...