12 fairytale royal wedding kisses: from Prince William and Princess Kate to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

When watching a royal wedding, the crowds always wait in anticipation of the sweet moment when the newly married couple share their first kiss.

Royal wedding kisses go down in history, often being splashed on the front of magazine covers to celebrate the happy day.

The family's respective palace balcony usually provides the classic backdrop for the celebrated moment but some couples haven't waited for this posed moment and have instead shared a kiss following their religious ceremony.

Take a look at the most romantic fairytale moments where royal couples have shared their first kiss since saying 'I do'...

1/ 12 © Anwar Hussein The Prince and Princess of Wales, 2011 Prince William and Kate tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey. They shared their first kiss as a married couple on the balcony of Buckingham Palace surrounded by senior royals including the late Queen.



2/ 12 © Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, 2018 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a public kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor following their nuptials where the former actress wore a bespoke Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy gown.



3/ 12 © Getty Zara and Mike Tindall, 2011 Princess Anne's daughter Zara married her rugby player beau Mike Tindall in 2011. They left the church at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, sharing a sweet first kiss as a married couple in front of well-wishers.



4/ 12 © Pool/Max Mumby Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, 2018 Sarah Ferguson's daughter married Jack Brooksbank in 2018 and shared a kiss in front of the public on the steps of St George's Chapel unlike her sister Princess Beatrice who had a private wedding in 2020 due to the Covid-19 social distancing rules.



5/ 12 © Keystone King Charles and Princess Diana, 1981 When Prince Charles married the late Princess Diana they shared a kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as his son did 30 years later.



6/ 12 © Sion Touhig King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, 2002 The Dutch royals wed in 2002, sealing the deal with a sweet kiss on the balcony of the Royal Palace in front of the people gathered below in Dam Square. Willem-Alexander and Maxima had their televised ceremony in the Nieuwe Kerk in Amsterdam following their civil ceremony.



7/ 12 © Getty Images King Felipe and Queen Letizia, 2004 The then-Prince of Asturias kissed his new wife, Letizia, on the cheek at the Royal Palace following their ceremony at Almudena Cathedral.



8/ 12 © All Over Press Sweden Princess Victoria and Daniel Westling, 2010 The Crown Princess wed the Duke of Västergötland in 2010. The couple shared a kiss prior to their balcony appearance in an intimate moment captured as left Storkyrkan Church.



9/ 12 © Ian Waldie King Frederik and Queen Mary, 2004 Just days before the Spanish royal wedding, history was made in Sweden as Frederik married Australian native Mary Donaldson. The new prince and crown princess of Denmark shared the customary balcony kiss and Queen Mary went in for a second kiss placed on the cheek of her husband as he waved at the crowds.



10/ 12 © VALERY HACHE Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, 2011 Although the ceremony took place in the Main Courtyard of the Prince's Palace, Prince Albert kissed his bride Charlene Wittstock at the Saint Devote church following their religious wedding.



11/ 12 © UK Press Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, 2001 The Norwegian royals sealed the deal at the Oslo Cathedral with their kiss showing off the stunning sleeves of Mette-Marit's gown designed by Ove Harder Finseth.



Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden's younger brother Prince Carl Philip married model Sofia Hellqvist, the now Duchess of Värmland, in 2015. The pair shared several public kisses, the first of which was after their marriage ceremony at The Royal Palace in Stockholm.