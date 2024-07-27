Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne is business-chic during Paris Olympics appearance
Princess Anne wearing a jacket and white shirt© Getty

Princess Anne is cool and collected at the Olympic Games

King Charles's sister has a special connection to the Olympics

Millie Jackson
Freelance Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Anne has had a stylish start to her royal duties at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. On Saturday 27 July, she attended the gold match of the men's rugby sevens, where France came away victorious against Fiji, to the delight of the home crowd. She was also present for the Kenya v Samoa match for ninth and tenth place. 

The Princess Royal appeared interested in the game© Getty
The Princess Royal appeared interested in the game

As a member of the International Olympic Committee and president of the British Olympic Association, the Princess Royal kept things smart, wearing a sky-blue shirt, a black blazer and trousers, accessorised with some sporty sunglasses.

She was recently hospitalised following an incident at her home© Getty
She was recently hospitalised following an incident at her home
The Princess has had a phased return to royal duties following her head injury© Getty
The Princess has had a phased return to royal duties following her head injury

The Olympics are a special event for Queen Elizabeth's only daughter, as she became the first of the British royal family to compete in the Olympics, competing in a three-day equestrian event on the late Queen's horse, Goodwill, at the 1976 Montreal Games. 

Princess Anne competing at the 1976 Olympics© Getty
Princess Anne competing at the 1976 Olympics

She also presented her daughter Zara Tindall with a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics for team eventing. 

Zara smiles as she receives her silver medal from her mother Princess Anne© Getty
Zara smiles as she receives her silver medal from her mother Princess Anne

Princess Anne gave a short speech to the Team GB athletes at the British Embassy on Wednesday, sharing some encouraging words. 

"I hope you will feel that this is the environment which encourages you to perform at your best, although you won't know that until it happens, but if it's a personal best, you can be imminently proud of what you've achieved because you will know you couldn't have done any better. 

"But it is the process of getting here and some of you are getting here again and again and again and again," Anne joked, raising a laugh. 

Princess Anne, The Princess Royal interacts with Flag Bearers Helen Glover and Tom Daley of Team Great Britain© Getty
Princess Anne spoke with flag bearers Helen Glover and Tom Daley

 The Princess Royal continued: "That is extraordinary because it requires such inspiration and innovation to maintain those levels of excellence for an Olympic Games that says something enormous about your achievements and your skills.  

"Thank you for your commitment and your support and I just wish you every bit of success and that it goes as well as you hope in every way." 

LISTEN: An insider look into royal finances

