Princess Anne wishes Team GB 'every bit of success' ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics - all the photos
The Princess Royal stands between Team GB Flagbearers Helen Glover and Tom Daley, and other team members© Getty

Princess Anne wishes Team GB 'every bit of success' ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

 The Princess Royal spoke with chosen flag bearers, Tom Daley and Helen Glover

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
The Princess Royal wished Team GB "every bit of success" as she met with athletes in Paris ahead of the Olympic Games, which officially begin on 26 July.

Princess Anne, 73, who competed in eventing in the 1976 Montreal Games, spoke with diver Tom Daley and rower Helen Glover as they were named as the team's joint flag bearers ahead of Friday's opening ceremony.

It marked her first overseas visit since suffering concussion and a minor head injury from a horse-related incident in June.

Anne, who is president of the British Olympic Association, gave a speech and posed for a group photograph with members of Team GB at the British embassy in Paris.

See all of the photos from her engagement... 

1/8

Director of Sports Services Mark England introduces Princess Anne, The Princess Royal to athletes of Team Great Britain© Getty

Introductions

Director of Sports Services Mark England introduces the Princess to some of the athletes upon her arrival at the Embassy.

2/8

Princess Anne wearing a jacket and white shirt© Getty

Suitably smart

The Princess looked smart in a navy jacket and trousers, with a white open-collared shirt and gold jewellery for her outing.

3/8

Princess Anne gives a speech in front of Team GB © Getty

Inspiring speech

Speaking to the athletes, Anne said: "I hope you will feel that this is the environment which encourages you to perform at your best, although you won't know that until it happens, but if it's a personal best, you can be imminently proud of what you've achieved because you will know you couldn't have done any better."

4/8

Princess Anne gives a speech to Team GB© Getty

'Thank you for your commitment'

"But it is the process of getting here and some of you are getting here again and again and again and again," Anne quipped, which prompted laughter.

She continued: "That is extraordinary because it requires such inspiration and innovation to maintain those levels of excellence for an Olympic Games that says something enormous about your achievements and your skills. 

"Thank you for your commitment and your support and I just wish you every bit of success and that it goes as well as you hope in every way."

5/8

Princess Anne, The Princess Royal interacts with Flag Bearers Helen Glover and Tom Daley of Team Great Britain© Getty

Speaking with Tom Daley and Helen Glover

Anne was the first member of the royal family to compete in the Olympic Games when she rode the late Queen's horse, Goodwill, in the equestrian three-day event at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games.

Chosen flag bearers Helen Glover and Tom Daley boast three Olympic gold medals between them with Tom coming into the Games as the defending champion in the men's 10-metre synchro diving event.

Helen won coxless pairs gold in both London and Rio, and came out of retirement in 2021 in a quest to add to her medals tally in the French capital.

6/8

Princess Anne poses for a group photo with Team GB© Getty

Group photo

Anne's engagement came after she attended the 142nd International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session, where she was re-elected for another term of eight years. She has been a member of the Committee since 1988.

7/8

Princess Anne at the Team Great Britain Flagbearer photocall at British Embassy © Getty

Phased return

Anne is making a phased return to public duties after being rushed to Southmead Hospital in Bristol on 23 June, staying for five nights after being injured while out walking on her Gatcombe estate in Gloucestershire.

The Princess' medical team said her concussion and head injuries were consistent with a potential impact from a horse's head or legs but her concussion meant precise details of how the incident came about are not clear.

 

8/8

Princess Anne greets athletes of Team Great Britain© Getty

First overseas trip

She carried out her first public engagement since her accident earlier this month, when she presented awards at an equine competition at Hartpury University and Hartpury College in Gloucestershire.

