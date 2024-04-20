Jodhpur-clad Princess Anne looked just like daughter Zara Tindall in unearthed photo

It is no secret that Princess Anne and her daughter Zara Tindall share an uncanny likeness.

Not only do they have distinct facial similarities, but the tight-knit mother and daughter duo share a love and a talent for horse riding.

Princess Anne's love of equestrianism is a long-standing one and in an unearthed photo she was seen pursuing her passion in jodhpurs, looking so similar to her now-42-year-old daughter whom she shares with her ex-husband Mark Phillips.

The Princess Royal, 73, was seen at the 1975 Badminton Horse Trials at the age of 25 in riding boots and a helmet with a side profile that is the spitting image of Zara.

The royal continued to look like her daughter, who wasn't born for another six years, in a selection of black and white photos from the event. In one the Princess was seen with her hair tucked in a baker boy hat wearing a printed silk neck scarf - a staple in her wardrobe to this day.

In another, King Charles' sister was seen interacting with her then-husband wearing her hair in a rarely-seen voluminous low-ponytail. She also sported a classic country chic quilted jacket and modest stud earrings.

In a third shot, Prince William's aunt was seen competing in a horse-jumping event. Zara grew up riding horses.

Princess Anne raised her children at Gatcombe Park, her sprawling country estate in Gloucestershire.

For the last 40 years, it's also been home to the Festival of British Eventing, and so when Zara was a child it was where she practiced her riding skills using her mother's track.

In an interview with Vogue Australia, Zara concurred that her home course is one of the "toughest tracks" in the world, likening the experience to "being on a rollercoaster."

The 42-year-old added: "You’re galloping fast and then you’re turning down the hill and you kind of rock up the hill and it’s just really fast. It’s coming at you all the time and you’ve got to be on your game. Both of you have got to be on your game. So if the horse isn’t quite listening, you end up running past fences and not quite doing what you meant to do - not doing plan A anyway."

Zara has competed professionally for many years. She headed down under with her husband Mike Tindall for the Star Gold Coast Magic Millions Carnival in January where she lapped up the Aussie sun in between riding and attending lavish evening dos.

She has been known to look her mother's double on horseback in fitted jodhpurs and a smart riding jacket when competing in events as prestigious as the Olympics.

Zara won a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics in London as a member of the Great Britain eventing team. Her medal was proudly presented to her by her mother.

Princess Anne was the first member of the royal family to take part in an Olympic Games. She competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympics on the late Queen's horse, Goodwill.