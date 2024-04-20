Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall looks just like jodhpur-clad mum Princess Anne
Jodhpur-clad Princess Anne looked just like daughter Zara Tindall in unearthed photo

Prince William's aunt and cousin were each others double

2 minutes ago
Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
It is no secret that Princess Anne and her daughter Zara Tindall share an uncanny likeness. 

Not only do they have distinct facial similarities, but the tight-knit mother and daughter duo share a love and a talent for horse riding. 

Princess Anne in her riding gear in 1975© Getty
Princess Anne in her riding gear at the Badminton Horse Trials in 1975

Princess Anne's love of equestrianism is a long-standing one and in an unearthed photo she was seen pursuing her passion in jodhpurs, looking so similar to her now-42-year-old daughter whom she shares with her ex-husband Mark Phillips. 

Princess Anne in 1975 in a stylish buffoon style tweed cap with a Barbour waterproof jacket© Getty
Princess Anne sported a stylish buffoon style tweed cap with a Barbour waterproof jacket

The Princess Royal, 73, was seen at the 1975 Badminton Horse Trials at the age of 25 in riding boots and a helmet with a side profile that is the spitting image of Zara. 

Princess Anne with her former husband Captain Mark Philips in 1975© Getty
Princess Anne with her former husband Captain Mark Philips

The royal continued to look like her daughter, who wasn't born for another six years, in a selection of black and white photos from the event. In one the Princess was seen with her hair tucked in a baker boy hat wearing a printed silk neck scarf - a staple in her wardrobe to this day.

In another, King Charles' sister was seen interacting with her then-husband wearing her hair in a rarely-seen voluminous low-ponytail. She also sported a classic country chic quilted jacket and modest stud earrings.

Princess Anne riding a horse in 1975© Getty
Princess Anne was the first royal to compete in the Olympics

In a third shot, Prince William's aunt was seen competing in a horse-jumping event. Zara grew up riding horses. 

Zara Phillips in 2005 in horseriding gear© Getty
Zara Phillips in 2005 could have been her mother 30 years prior

Princess Anne raised her children at Gatcombe Park, her sprawling country estate in Gloucestershire.

Princess Anne riding a horse© Getty
Anne was an accomplished equestrian

For the last 40 years, it's also been home to the Festival of British Eventing, and so when Zara was a child it was where she practiced her riding skills using her mother's track.

Princess Anne in khaki cap and t shirt in 1998© Alamy
Princess Anne played hostess at the horse trials at her Gatcombe Park home

In an interview with Vogue Australia, Zara concurred that her home course is one of the "toughest tracks" in the world, likening the experience to "being on a rollercoaster."

Princess Anne, Princess Royal attends the show jumping competition at the British Eventing Gatcombe Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park© Getty
Princess Anne attends the show jumping competition at Gatcombe Park

The 42-year-old added: "You’re galloping fast and then you’re turning down the hill and you kind of rock up the hill and it’s just really fast. It’s coming at you all the time and you’ve got to be on your game. Both of you have got to be on your game. So if the horse isn’t quite listening, you end up running past fences and not quite doing what you meant to do - not doing plan A anyway."

Zara Tindall riding a horse while Mike Tindall watches on© Getty
Zara's had an impressive career

Zara has competed professionally for many years. She headed down under with her husband Mike Tindall for the Star Gold Coast Magic Millions Carnival in January where she lapped up the Aussie sun in between riding and attending lavish evening dos.

Zara Tindall showjumping in the Spring Land Rover Novice and Intermediate Event at Gatcombe Park. © PA Images
Zara Tindall showjumping in the Spring Land Rover Novice and Intermediate Event at Gatcombe Park

She has been known to look her mother's double on horseback in fitted jodhpurs and a smart riding jacket when competing in events as prestigious as the Olympics.

Zara Phillips takes her horse Glenbuck through the first horse inspection at Badminton Horse Trials on April 29, 2010 in Badminton, England© Getty
Zara has grown up around horses

Zara won a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics in London as a member of the Great Britain eventing team. Her medal was proudly presented to her by her mother. 

Zara Phillips is presented a silver medal by her mother, Princess Anne, Princess Royal after the Eventing Team Jumping Final Equestrian event on Day 4 of the London 2012 Olympic Games© Getty
Zara Phillips was presented a silver medal by her mother, Princess Anne

DISCOVER: Why Zara and Mike Tindall live with mum Princess Anne on close-knit Gatcombe estate 

Princess Anne was the first member of the royal family to take part in an Olympic Games. She competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympics on the late Queen's horse, Goodwill.

