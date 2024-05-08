Royal Style Watch: from Duchess Sophie's biker jacket to Princess Charlene's unexpected cargos

May is shaping up to be an incredible month of royal style - and an incredible insight into the summer we have ahead of us when it comes to regal fashion.

The month has started off strong with the Royal Horse Show which not only kept us entertained with the impeccable sartorial accomplishments of Duchess Sophie, Princess Anne, and Zara Tindall but also marked a return to public events for Lady Louise Windsor who has kept busy all year with her university commitments.

Meanwhile, venture into Europe and you'll find an incredible array of stylish royals. Princess Charlene has worn several pairs of skinny jeans, effortlessly nailing daytime chic. There have also been several state banquets involving the royals of Denmark, Norway, and Sweden.

Who's been on our Royal Style Watch this May? Keep scrolling to find out which of the royal set delivered in the style stakes.

© Getty Queen Letizia The Queen of Spain looked as chic as ever when she wore white trainers from Vivobarefoot to the El Barco De Vapor and Gran Angular Youth Literature Awards in Madrid. Letizia has been suffering from chronic metatarsalgia, according to Spanish outlet El Mundo. The royal, 51, wowed in a Victoria Beckham cream single-breasted suit with a cream lacy camisole underneath. Her brunette bob was styled sleek and straight and she wore a pair of statement diamanté earrings.

© Getty Princess Charlene Princess Charlene of Monaco looked next-level when she attended the 2024 Monaco E-Prix at Circuit de Monaco. The royal, 46, was spotted with her husband Prince Albert, and two children Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques wearing a pair of cream wide-leg cargo trousers from Louis Vuitton with a black cropped jacket also from the French fashion brand. Completing the look were her LV 'Heartbreaker' pumps.

© Getty Princess Beatrice Princess Beatrice jetted off to New York City to light the Empire State Building in partnership with Outward Bound. The Princess, 35, rocked a Maje khaki green waist-accentuating jacket with gold utility buttons down the front and on the pockets. The 'Guesna' jacket was worn with the sleeves rolled up and styled with a black slinky satin skirt.

© Getty Queen Mary Queen Mary of Denmark wowed at a state banquet hosted by King Carl XVI Gustaf and his wife Queen Silvia at Stockholm Palace. She combined a beige silk skirt from Jesper Hovring's 2017 collection with a sheer top with burgundy beading from his Fall 2018 collection. The royal also wore the Ruby Parure tiara, earrings, necklace, brooch, and bracelet. The dazzling 200-year-old tiara features glittering leaves and berries.

© Getty Crown Princess Victoria Crown Princess Victoria, 46, also attended the Danish state banquet alongside her husband Prince Daniel. The royal wowed in an icy blue gown from Christer Lindarw which featured intricate glistening beading and was styled with the 'Plexiglass Translucent Aristrographic Box Clutch' from Gucci. The star of the show was her Connaught Diamond Tiara which perfectly complemented her diamond drop earrings which are part of the parure of jewels that coordinated with the Braganza Tiara, heirlooms from Empress Amélie of Brazil's collection.

© Shutterstock Crown Princess Mette-Marit Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway also attended a state banquet this week. The future Queen dazzled in the 'Floral Print Embellished Gown' in pink from Carolina Herrera's 2018 Collection. The cinched dress with puffed sleeves was teamed with the 'Lee Pouchet Small Clutch in Metallic Rose Crushed Velvet' from Tyler Ellis and the 'Brenda Pink Leather Pumps' from Malone Soulliers. The star of the show was the Norwegian Amethyst Parure featuring the sparkling tiara, earrings, brooch, and ring.

© Getty Duchess Sophie Duchess Sophie stunned throughout the first week of May at the Royal Horse Show. Completing her catalogue of Horse Show looks was this biker jacket, the 'Tawnie Biker Cognac Suede Jacket' from Paige. The royal, 59, styled the suede jacket with the unexpected 'Victoria V-Neck Long Sleeve Stretch Corduroy Dress in Atlantic Blue' from Aspiga and her 'Oskan Moon Stud-Embellished Leather Shoulder Bag in Cognac' from Isabel Marant.

© Getty Images Lady Louise Lady Louise Windsor made a major comeback at the Royal Horse Show. The 20-year-old royal hasn't been spotted since the 2023 Christmas Day service at Sandringham so all eyes were on her. She shared the sweetest embrace with her mother Duchess Sophie wearing a pair of apt jodhpurs and welly boots. Louise later channeled her mother wearing a Hermes silk twilly scarf in her hair, much akin to the piece worn by her mother just days prior.

Zara Tindall Zara Tindall was also spotted at the Royal Horse Show in Windsor Home Park greeting her uncle King Charles. The royal, 42, wore a chic low ponytail to reveal a pair of gold hoop earrings. Her look was a pared-back outfit featuring a single-breasted jacket, the 'Jordan Wool Oversized Blazer in Charcoal Navy Black Check' from Cefinn, alongside the matching 'Terence' wide-leg trousers. Accessorising Zara's outfit was the 'Lottie Navy Quilted Kaviar Bag' from Aspinal of London and a pair of suede boots.

© Shutterstock Princess Anne Zara Tindall's mother Princess Anne was also in attendance. She looked immaculate in a sage green green chevron print jacket with a matching pleated knee-grazing skirt. The Princess broke up the grey two-piece with a turquoise silky shirt which was tied around her neck and popped on a pair of knee-high suede boots to match her black handbag and gloves.

© Instagram Princess Olympia Princess Olympia of Greece partied the night away at Lola Bute's 25th birthday party alongside Poppy Delevigne and Sienna Miller. To enjoy an evening of frivolous fun, the American-born princess wore a pair of black split-leg flares with cobalt piping and a matching top. She accentuated the leg-lengthening effects of the look with a pair of patent black slingback heels. Her old money bob added to the luxe feel.