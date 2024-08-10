Princess Alexia of the Netherlands' major move to London revealed as exciting details of University course confirmed

Princess Alexia will relocate to London in just a few weeks after it was reported on Friday that she will attend University College London to study Science & Engineering for Social Change.

According to the NL Times, the second daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima made her decision somewhat last minute, enrolling herself on several different courses at different universities until she made her decision.

© Getty Princess Amalia has decided to continue her studies in the UK

In June, the 19-year-old admitted she was "a bit stressed about choosing" where to study, with other options including the University of Groningen in the Netherlands.

This won’t be the first time the Dutch royal has studied in the UK. Between 2021 and 2023, Alexia attended the United World College of the Atlantic in Wales, following in her father's footsteps.

© Getty Alexia is the daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima

After finishing college, Alexia took a gap year. Discussing her plans for the year off, she said, "A bit of travelling, working, and all sorts of things."

During her gap year, Alexia made her first official solo royal appearance at the naming ceremony of the vessel VOX Alexia in Rotterdam.

Weeks later, she joined her parents and elder sister, Princess Catharina-Amalia, 20, for another royal first, appearing on the balcony during the opening day of the Dutch parliament for Prince's Day.

While Alexia was finishing her education in Wales, Princess Catharina-Amalia was in Amsterdam studying at university where she continues to study.

© Shutterstock Alexia debuted her royal order for the first time during her gap year

The royals looked stunning together, with Alexia wearing a raspberry-pink Zhivago gown, diamond earrings, and a floral hair accessory.

The princess also wore The Order of the Netherlands Lion for the first time, in honour of her appointment as a Knight of the House Order of the Golden Lion upon turning 18.

© Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock Alexia joined her sister and parents on the palace balcony

Alexia was also appointed a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Netherlands Lion.

Meanwhile, Catharina-Amalia donned a gorgeous cobalt blue asymmetric gown by Safiyaa.

