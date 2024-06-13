Princess Alexia of the Netherlands: 10 Best fashion moments

Princess Alexia of the Netherlands is the second daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima.

Though the Dutch royal, who holds the title of Princess of Orange-Nassau is only 18 (born on June 26, 2005), her style file already symbolises that she will have one seriously stylish fashion agenda.

For her first solo royal engagement back in September 2023, she kicked off life as a working royal in style, borrowing an Oscar de la Renta dress from her mother's wardrobe. A high fashion, sustainable outfit? We're sold.

She dons It-girl-approved brands from Sandro to Marina Raphael, but an honourable mention must go to her silky tresses which always seem to fall in the most perfect bouncy blow dry.

1/ 10 © RVD - Frank Ruiter Her 18th birthday In her 18th birthday portraits, Alexia oozed chic in a white shirt dress white dress with a Maison Vaincourt belt and Gianvito Rossi pumps.

2/ 10 © Getty Queen Máxima's 50th birthday For a special concert for her mother's birthday, Alexia wore a dazzling Lurex dress from Maje. Giving the v-neck evening dress an air of casual, she paired it with some black espadrille wedges.

3/ 10 © Shutterstock Prince's Day, 2023 On the third Tuesday in September in 2023 (the annual day that the King delivers the Speech from the Throne, officially opening the parliamentary year), Alexia nailed the Barbiecore trend in a dress by Australian label Zhivago.



5/ 10 © Getty A Royal photoshoot If this look doesn't say 'transitional weather It-girl', what else does? She wore the ultimate earth-toned 'fit featuring the Yanelle Dress in Geo Stripes by Sézane, a Tobacco-hued blazer by Max Mara and brown suede boots.

6/ 10 © Getty Alexia's first solo outing Said Oscar de la Renta dress from her mother's wardrobe..iconic



7/ 10 © Getty Kingsday celebration in 2022 Alexia opted for a bold green double-breasted blazer and trousers suit.

8/ 10 © Getty A summer famliy portrait, 2023 We love Alexia's wardrobe because she's unafraid to experiment with pattern and colour. She nailed the floral print trend in a green daisy-print dress set from Sandro, paired with contrasting red accessories.



9/ 10 © Getty A 2023 famliy photoshoot For a beachside family portrait Alexia chose paired floaty blue trousers and a white vest top with cream cowboy boots.