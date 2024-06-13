Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Alexia of the Netherlands: 10 Best fashion moments
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! Fashion at:
Digital Cover fashion-trends

Princess Alexia of the Netherlands: 10 Best fashion moments

See the Dutch Princess's most incredible outfits of all time - see photos

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Alexia of the Netherlands is the second daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima

Though the Dutch royal, who holds the title of Princess of Orange-Nassau is only 18 (born on June 26, 2005), her style file already symbolises that she will have one seriously stylish fashion agenda.

For her first solo royal engagement back in September 2023,  she kicked off life as a working royal in style, borrowing an Oscar de la Renta dress from her mother's wardrobe. A high fashion, sustainable outfit? We're sold.

She dons It-girl-approved brands from Sandro to Marina Raphael, but an honourable mention must go to her silky tresses which always seem to fall in the most perfect bouncy blow dry. 

1/10

Princess Alexia's 18th birthday portraits© RVD - Frank Ruiter

Her 18th birthday

In her 18th birthday portraits, Alexia oozed chic in a white shirt dress white dress with a Maison Vaincourt belt and Gianvito Rossi pumps. 

2/10

Princess Alexia of The Netherlands wearing green dress and wedges© Getty

Queen Máxima's 50th birthday

For a special concert for her mother's birthday, Alexia wore a dazzling Lurex dress from Maje. 

Giving the v-neck evening dress an air of casual, she paired it with some black espadrille wedges. 

3/10

Princess Alexia wearing pink gown on Prince's Day© Shutterstock

Prince's Day, 2023

On the third Tuesday in September in 2023 (the annual day that the King delivers the Speech from the Throne, officially opening the parliamentary year), Alexia nailed the Barbiecore trend in a dress by Australian label Zhivago.

4/10

Princess Alexia of The Netherlands during King's Day on April 27, 2024 in Emmen, Netherlands. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)© Getty

5/10

Princess Amalia of The Netherlands poses for the media during a photo shoot at Royal residence Huis ten Bosch Palace on June 7, 2024 in The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)© Getty

A Royal photoshoot

If this look doesn't say 'transitional weather It-girl', what else does?

She wore the ultimate earth-toned 'fit featuring the Yanelle Dress in Geo Stripes by Sézane, a Tobacco-hued blazer by Max Mara and brown suede boots.

6/10

Princess Alexia of The Netherlands attends the naming ceremony of vessel VOX Alexia on September 9, 2023 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The VOX Alexia is a trailing suction hopper dredger built by international marine contractor Van Oord. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)© Getty

Alexia's first solo outing

Said Oscar de la Renta dress from her mother's wardrobe..iconic

7/10

Princess Ariane of The Netherlands, Princess Alexia of The Netherlands, Queen Maxima of The Netherlands, King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands and Princess Amalia of The Netherlands attend the Kingsday celebration in the city center on April 27, 2022 in Maastricht, Netherlands. Kingsday is the national celebration of the Kings Birthday. (Photo by P van Katwijk/Getty Images)© Getty

Kingsday celebration in 2022

Alexia opted for a bold green double-breasted blazer and trousers suit.

8/10

King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands, Queen Maxima of The Netherlands, Princess Amalia of The Netherlands, Princess Alexia of The Netherlands and Princess Ariane of The Netherlands during a photosession in Palace Noordeinde on June 24, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo by P van Katwijk/Getty Images)© Getty

A summer famliy portrait, 2023

We love Alexia's wardrobe because she's unafraid to experiment with pattern and colour. She nailed the floral print trend in a green daisy-print dress set from Sandro, paired with contrasting red accessories.

9/10

Dutch royal family photoshoot with dog Mambo, 2023© Getty

A 2023 famliy photoshoot

For a beachside family portrait Alexia chose paired floaty blue trousers and a white vest top with cream cowboy boots.

10/10

Princess Alexia of the Netherlands during an official photocall at Nieuwe Kerk, where the exhibition 'The century of Juliana' can currently be visited on November 4, 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)© Getty

A visit to Nieuwe Kerk Church

In a look that proves the power of 'less is more' Alexia opted for a black trousers with a white shirt and a grey blazer.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more