Princess Catharina-Amalia to receive government money after refusing $2 million dollar allowance

Princess Catharina-Amalia revealed on Tuesday that she will now be accepting government reimbursement for her expenses as the heir to the throne.

According to the Netherlands Times, the future Queen has been entitled to claim up to 1,509,000 euros for expenses and 322,000 euros in salary since 2021 when she turned 18 in December of that year.

© Getty The princess will begin accepting money from the government

However, before coming of age, she revealed she would not be accepting the payments unless the costs relating to her role increased.

Earlier this week, the princess sent a handwritten letter to Prime Minister Mark Rutte explaining her change of heart.

© Patrick van Katwijk The 20-year-old is the heir to the Dutch throne

It read: "With the passage of time and after surprising circumstances, it is now foreseeable that I will have to take into account personnel and material expenses with a view to an independent and autonomous fulfillment of my position, including administrative staff, and reservations for a living and working accommodation."

The publication also reported that the princess will not accept her salary until her studies have concluded.

Catharina-Amalia is currently studying politics, psychology, law and economics at the University of Amsterdam.

Last month, it was reported that the future queen was forced to live in Spain for a year due to kidnap threats.

The princess had to leave her university accommodation shortly after starting her course in 2022 and was placed under heightened protection at her parents' home in The Hague.

Since the ordeal, she has reportedly returned to Amsterdam to resume her studies.

© Getty Queen Maxima, Princess Amalia and King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands during their tour of the Dutch Caribbean Islands in January 2023

Talking about the situation during her first royal tour in the Dutch Caribbean with her royal parents, Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander, the Princess said in in February 2023:

"I miss the normal life, the life of a student. Walking the streets, being able to go to a store," according to NOS news.

Dutch royal journalist, Annemarie de Kunder, spoke to HELLO! about the scary situation for the young royal.

She said: "It took an enormous toll on her and the whole family. And we know that she talks to her family, her father and her mother, but that she also has professional help when she needs it, when it becomes too much for her."