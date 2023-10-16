Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands wore these iconic shoes – and no one noticed

Last night royals turned up from around the continent to celebrate Prince Christian of Denmark's 18th birthday at a gala at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, and yet it was a certain Dutch princess who stole the show.

Princess Catharina-Amalia, the 19-year-old daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands arrived at the gala wearing the most stunning royal blue floor-length gown with trailing chiffon cape by Belgian fashion brand Essential Antwerp and Queen Emma of the Netherlands' sapphire tiara.

© Getty Princess Catharina-Amalia looked stunning alongside Princess Elisabeth of Belgium

She kept her makeup simple to allow her dress to catch eyes and wore a bronzed glowing makeup look and shiny nude lip. The royal also wore her long chestnut locks in simple tousled curls.

© Getty Princess Catharina-Amalia looked totally regal in this beautiful tiara moment

The Princess tied the look together with a simple silver clutch to allow the shoes – the showstopper of the entire look – to do the talking. The Dutch royal was seen sporting a pair of dark blue satin Manolo Blahnik satin pumps in the shade 'Hangisi 105' which featured an embellished silver buckle.

© Getty Princess Catharina-Amalia's blue sapphire tiara was an elegant finishing touch

Not only did the Manolo Blahnik pumps add the most glamorous finishing touch to the regal look, but the Princess looked every bit the 'It-girl' in a shoe rocked most iconically by Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City.

Everyone's favourite columnist famously wore the designer shoes when she said 'I do' to Mr Big in her city hall wedding. The shoes were an instant fan favourite as a shoe that completely encapsulated the incredible style of Carrie Bradshaw – totally glamorous and fabulously unconventional.

© Getty The blue Manolo Blahnik pumps are an iconic Carrie Bradshaw look

Princess Catharina-Amalia receives major brownie points for nailing this major 'It-girl' moment alongside Princess Elisabeth of Belgium. The Belgian princess, 21, looked stunning in a pink-toned neutral satin fit and flare gown with matching long gloves and a beautiful sparkling tiara.

© Getty Princess Catharina-Amalia's shoes stole the show

King Willem-Alexander's eldest daughter is a royal of note recently. The Princess stunned in another stunning royal blue number when she joined her parents at Prince's Day (Prinsjesdag), the opening day of the Dutch parliament in September alongside her sister Princess Alexia who wore The Order of the Netherlands Lion for the very first time.

She has also been seen playing it cool in more casual looks like the jeans and lemon blazer ensemble she wore to King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's annual summer photoshoot with her sisters Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane, 16, on Zuiderstrand beach in The Hague.

© Getty Royal sisters Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane

Other royals joining the Dutch royals in celebrating Prince Christian's 18th birthday include the Danish prince's grandmother Queen Margrethe II after recovering from a recent back surgery and Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria, 46, who stunned in a beige embellished gown alongside her husband Prince Daniel, Duke of Västergötland, 50, and their daughter Princess Estelle, 11.

Though many female royals celebrated Prince Christian's 18th birthday in style, we think the Carrie Bradshaw moment might just be our favourite. It's a shoe with an iconic Hollywood history and now it's ticking a major royal style box. A Manolo Blahnik pump proves to be a timeless piece once again.

