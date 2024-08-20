King Charles to make poignant visit to Southport to meet young survivors of knife attack

King Charles is set to make a poignant visit to Southport on Tuesday to showcase his continued support following the 29th July knife attack and subsequent riot which took place in the town.

During his first engagement, the monarch, 75, will meet with some of those affected by the horrific attack which took place at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class and left three girls dead.

© Getty Images Charles will visit Southport on Tuesday

He is expected to hold a private meeting with some of the surviving children who were present at the Hart Space Community Centre, in addition to their families.

Later on, the monarch will meet with representatives from Merseyside's emergency services and local community groups at the Southport Community Fire Station.

Charles will hear from staff representing Merseyside's Police, Fire and Rescue and Ambulance services and learn more about their roles responding to recent events and protecting people in the area.

He will also meet local groups impacted by the violent disorder in Southport, including faith leaders.

Within hours of the attack, Charles released a statement which read: "My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport today.

"We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack. Charles R."

© Getty Images The King requested regular updates following the attack

It was later confirmed that Charles was receiving daily updates from Prime Minister Keir Starmer and senior members of the police force after numerous riots, prompted by the attack, swept across England.

In the wake of the riots and counter-protests, Charles praised the "many examples of community spirit" that followed.

© Getty Images Charles and Camilla released a heartfelt statement following the incident

In a statement, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "In these calls, His Majesty was updated on the current situation and expressed his heartfelt thanks to the police and emergency services for all they are doing to restore peace in those areas that have been affected by violent disorder.

"Additionally, the King shared how he had been greatly encouraged by the many examples of community spirit that had countered the aggression and criminality from a few with the compassion and resilience of the many.

"It remains His Majesty's hope that shared values of mutual respect and understanding will continue to strengthen and unite the nation."