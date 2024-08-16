Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles' special tribute to sister Princess Anne will leave you speechless
King Charles and Princess Anne laughing© Max Mumby/Indigo

King Charles' special tribute to sister Princess Anne revealed

The Princess Royal turned 74 on Thursday

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Princess Anne was flooded with messages in honour of her 74th birthday on Thursday, but did you see the extra special tribute from her brother King Charles?

A gorgeous photo of the Princess Royal, taken on her 21st birthday has pride of place in the King’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace.

The Royal Collection Trust shared a glimpse of the photograph on their official X account alongside the words: "Happy Birthday to The Princess Royal. This photo was taken by Norman Parkinson to mark the Princess’s 21st birthday. 

"Now on display in the Royal Portraits at The King’s Gallery, London."

The stunning image, taken by photographer Norman Parkinson, shows the Princess elegantly leaning under an archway surrounded by greenery. 

The Princess Royal attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. P© Joe Giddens - PA Images
Princess Anne is known for her stylish outfits

Anne oozed royal glamour in the candid, black-and-white shot. She donned a long-sleeved floor-length gown, complete with a pie crust neckline and billowing sleeves. 

As for her hair, Anne wore her long brunette tresses down, styled into a chic bouffant at the front, the rest of her lengths cascading past her shoulders.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: 8 quirky outfits that made Princess Anne an unexpected style icon

The glorious shot went down a storm with royal fans.

"Ethereal presence. Stunning pic," one follower commented.

A second added: "A natural beauty." Meanwhile, a third penned: "Amazing woman, love her loads — continues the legacy of her dearly loved mother and father."

King Charles and Princess Anne in military uniform© Getty
King Charles and Princess Anne share a close bond as siblings

Charles also marked Anne’s special day with a special message from himself and his wife Queen Camilla.

"Wishing The Princess Royal a very Happy Birthday today," were the words written alongside three photos of Anne, two of which featured her elder brother.

Charles and Anne have always had an exceptionally close bond. 

The sibling duo inherited their love of horse riding from their mother Queen Elizabeth II© Getty Images
The siblings pictured riding together in the grounds of Windsor Castle in 1969

HELLO!’s Online Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey tells us: "The Princess Royal has always been a dedicated and hardworking member of the British monarchy, but purely from an observer's point of view, it seems like her relationship with the King has deepened. 

"Anne was given a starring role as the King's Gold Stick-in-Waiting at his coronation and was seen greeting newly-crowned Charles back at Buckingham Palace with the words 'Hello, old bean'. Despite having a heavy workload of her own, Anne has increased her engagements in recent months to support her brother and the Princess of Wales as they continue their respective cancer treatments."

