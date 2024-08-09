Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles shares delight of 'community spirit' following waves of riots across the UK
King Charles in a grey suit© Max Mumby/Indigo

King Charles shares delight of 'community spirit' following waves of riots across the UK

Waves of unrest spread across the UK following the Southport stabbing attack

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
King Charles has shared his happiness in the "community spirit" that has been shown across the UK in the wake of riots that have spread over the country following the Southport stabbings.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the monarch had been informed of the evolving situation from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, as well as senior members of the police force including the Chair of the National Police Chiefs' Council, Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, and UK Gold Commander Ben Harrington, Chief Constable of Essex.

WATCH: Relive the King's speech at commemorative event in Normandy

In a statement, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "In these calls, His Majesty was updated on the current situation and expressed his heartfelt thanks to the police and emergency services for all they are doing to restore peace in those areas that have been affected by violent disorder.

 "Additionally, The King shared how he had been greatly encouraged by the many examples of community spirit that had countered the aggression and criminality from a few with the compassion and resilience of the many.

A large group of anti-racism protestors© Carl Court
Counter-protestors far outnumbered rioters on Wednesday

"It remains His Majesty's hope that shared values of mutual respect and understanding will continue to strengthen and unite the nation."

Charles is understood to be hoping to undertake a visit in the future to showcase direct support, however, this would only take place if the monarch didn't place an additional burden on police services.

A young rioter surrounded by fires and overturned bins© Christopher Furlong
Unrest broke out over the weekend

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Charles was receiving daily updates on the situation, after rioting broke out over the weekend in the wake of the stabbing deaths of three young girls in Southport.

Riots broke out following the tragedy as online misinformation claimed that the alleged attacker, later identified as 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, had crossed the channel, this was later disproved.

king charles smiling in tweed jacket at mey highland games© Getty Images
Charles is being given daily updates on the situation

On Wednesday, hundreds gathered in counter-demonstrations held across the country, far outnumbering any rioters that showed up, especially in areas such as Walthamstow and Brighton.

Following the Southport attack, the monarch said: "My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport today.

King Charles in a grey suit© WPA Pool
The monarch spoke of his sadness following the Southport attack

"We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack. Charles R."

The King is yet to make a public statement on the ongoing riots, typically the monarchy doesn't release statements on these matters, instead relying on the Government to keep the public updated.

