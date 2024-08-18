King Charles 'axes Prince Andrew's private security team' at Windsor home - report

King Charles is reportedly set to axe Prince Andrew's private security team at his Windsor home, Royal Lodge.



Andrew's private security team has been privately funded by the monarch after he lost publicly-funded police protection back in 2022.

According to The Sun on Sunday, members of the security detail have been told their services will not be needed from November.

Earlier this year, it was reported Andrew, 64, refused an offer to move out of Royal Lodge into nearby Frogmore Cottage. It was reported that Charles had put pressure on Andrew to vacate the property after he neglected to pay for its £500,000 upkeep per year which has resulted in "crumbling" brickwork and damp issues.

According to The Times, Prince Andrew signed a 73-year lease with the Crown Estate in 2003, which says that he has a responsibility to "repair, renew, uphold, clean and keep in repair and where necessary rebuild" the home.

Royal Lodge is a 19th century property located on the 98-acre Windsor estate. It has been under the ownership of Charles' estate since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022. Since their divorce in 2008, Sarah and Andrew have lived in separate wings of the majestic property.

Reflecting on their unusual living arrangements, the Duchess told USA Today: "Andrew and I, we're the happiest divorced couple in the world – extraordinary, really, isn't it. We live in the same house, but then, it's a big house, so that's ok. But I think it's really good that we believe in compromise and communication and compassion. And family."

Despite mounting reports suggesting that Charles is putting pressure on Andrew to vacate Royal Lodge, Sarah Feruson seemingly squashed these rumours during a chat with ¡HOLA! TV in 2023.

When asked by Samara García Mendez about Andrew's eviction and rumoured move to Frograme Cottage, Beatrice and Eugenie's mother said: "Don't always believe what you read."

The Duke of York stepped down from public duties in May 2020 amid the controversy over his years of friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The royal was subsequently stripped of his royal and military titles.

Inside Royal Lodge

The vast property has belonged to Andrew since the Queen Mother's death in 2002. It boasts an impressive 30 rooms including seven bedrooms, a conservatory, a large drawing room and a saloon.

There is also a small cottage, Y Bwthyn Bach, on the grounds of the Royal Lodge, which was gifted to Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret by the people of Wales in 1932. The cottage has reportedly been renovated by Princess Beatrice.