Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles 'axes Prince Andrew's private security team' at Windsor home - report
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
King Charles and Prince Andrew talking© Getty

King Charles 'axes Prince Andrew's private security team' at Windsor home - report

The divorced Duke and Duchess of York still live together at Royal Lodge

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

King Charles is reportedly set to axe Prince Andrew's private security team at his Windsor home, Royal Lodge.

Andrew's private security team has been privately funded by the monarch after he lost publicly-funded police protection back in 2022.

Prince Andrew wearing a charcoal suit © Getty Images
Prince Andrew currently resides at Royal Lodge

According to The Sun on Sunday, members of the security detail have been told their services will not be needed from November.

Earlier this year, it was reported Andrew, 64, refused an offer to move out of Royal Lodge into nearby Frogmore Cottage. It was reported that Charles had put pressure on Andrew to vacate the property after he neglected to pay for its £500,000 upkeep per year which has resulted in "crumbling" brickwork and damp issues.

Royal Lodge© Getty Images
Royal Lodge is based in Windsor

According to The Times, Prince Andrew signed a 73-year lease with the Crown Estate in 2003, which says that he has a responsibility to "repair, renew, uphold, clean and keep in repair and where necessary rebuild" the home.

Royal Lodge is a 19th century property located on the 98-acre Windsor estate. It has been under the ownership of Charles' estate since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022. Since their divorce in 2008, Sarah and Andrew have lived in separate wings of the majestic property.

Reflecting on their unusual living arrangements, the Duchess told USA Today: "Andrew and I, we're the happiest divorced couple in the world – extraordinary, really, isn't it. We live in the same house, but then, it's a big house, so that's ok. But I think it's really good that we believe in compromise and communication and compassion. And family."

Sarah will attend the coronation concert at Windsor Castle© Getty Images
The former couple still live together at Royal Lodge

Despite mounting reports suggesting that Charles is putting pressure on Andrew to vacate Royal Lodge, Sarah Feruson seemingly squashed these rumours during a chat with ¡HOLA! TV in 2023.

When asked by Samara García Mendez about Andrew's eviction and rumoured move to Frograme Cottage, Beatrice and Eugenie's mother said: "Don't always believe what you read."

Prince Andrew in his robes at the coronation © Getty Images
The Duke of York stepped down from public duties in May 2020

The Duke of York stepped down from public duties in May 2020 amid the controversy over his years of friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The royal was subsequently stripped of his royal and military titles.

Inside Royal Lodge

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Sarah Ferguson films from quirky home office

The vast property has belonged to Andrew since the Queen Mother's death in 2002. It boasts an impressive 30 rooms including seven bedrooms, a conservatory, a large drawing room and a saloon.

young girl standing in front of Wendy house© Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II was presented with the Wendy house on her sixth birthday by the people of Wales

There is also a small cottage, Y Bwthyn Bach, on the grounds of the Royal Lodge, which was gifted to Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret by the people of Wales in 1932. The cottage has reportedly been renovated by Princess Beatrice.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More