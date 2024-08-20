Battle of the biceps! Prince William, Princess Kate & more impressive muscles

Miley Cyrus sent fans into a tailspin earlier this year when she performed at the Grammy Awards. While her spine-tingling vocals, bouffant hairdo and sparkling Maison Margiela chainmail dress garnered huge applause, Miley also had us swooning with her chiselled arms…



The country singer isn't the first famous face to spark a reaction with her impressive biceps. Back in 2021, Prince William sent the internet into overdrive when he uploaded a muscular snapshot of himself receiving his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. And he's not alone… over the years a whole host of royals have left a lasting impression with their toned arms.

Keep scrolling for the ultimate battle of the biceps…

1/ 7 © Getty Images Queen Letizia: Spain's Queen Letizia is reportedly a huge fan of Iyengar yoga – and it shows! The yoga form focuses on the structural alignment of the physical body through the practice of asanas (postures). It sees yogis hold poses for longer, which in turn helps to build strength and flexibility. Beyond this, it's thought that the mother-of-two has a personal trainer and enjoys running and working out with weights.



2/ 7 © Getty Images Prince Harry: Prince Harry's muscular biceps are no doubt a result of his rigorous training whilst in the British Army. He entered the British Royal Army in 2005 and served his country for ten years before leaving in 2015. During his career, he completed two tours of Afghanistan, qualified as an Apache Aircraft Commander and spearheaded the Invictus Games. His biceps were clearly visible back in June 2014 after playing in the Jerudong Trophy charity polo match at Cirencester Park Polo Club.



3/ 7 © Getty Images Princess Kate: The Princess of Wales is renowned for her love of sports, especially tennis, sailing and rowing. She's never afraid to get stuck in and has previously taken part in an array of athletic activities alongside Prince William including land yachting, spinning, rugby, archery and skiing. Sharing a glimpse inside Kate's fitness regime, former rugby ace Mike Tindall previously described the royal as an "engine" before adding that "she loves running, she can run all day!" In June last year, Kate took part in drills during her visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club – and her biceps were truly 'bicep-ing'.



4/ 7 © Getty Images Princess Charlene: Princess Charlene of Monaco enjoyed a successful career as an Olympic swimmer before hanging up her goggles and cap in 2007. During her impressive career, she represented South Africa at the 2000 Sydney Games, with her team clinching fifth place in the 4 x 100-metre medley relay. While her swimming days may be firmly behind her, the mother-of-two has maintained her sculpted physique and impressed royal fans back in 2019 when she displayed her enviable biceps during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco.



5/ 7 © Getty Images Crown Princess Mary of Denmark It's thought that Mary enjoys running, walking and horse riding. According to New Idea, her sister-in-law Leanne Donaldson previously revealed: "Mary, like the rest of her family, is totally dedicated to exercise. She's always walking, jogging, or riding a horse." In 2019, Mary looked particularly toned as she stepped out to attend Princess Benedikte of Denmark's 75th birthday party hosted by Queen Margrethe of Denmark.



6/ 7 © Getty Images Mike Tindall: As a former professional rugby player, Mike Tindall is certainly up there with some of the most athletic royals. Aside from playing rugby, Zara Tindall's husband is also a huge fan of golf and enjoys running with his daughter Lena. Meanwhile, in 2022, he embarked on a 770 km-long bike ride from Lake Geneva to Antibes to raise money for Cure Parkinson's.

