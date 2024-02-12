7 times sporty Princess Kate proved she's queen of cycling

The Princess of Wales' athleticism is something that started in her childhood. A former school friend previously told the Daily Mail that after having "been bullied very badly," a young Kate Middleton eventually found her feet after developing a love for sports.

While she shone in swimming, high jump, netball and hockey, Kate became joint captain of the tennis team with her friend Alice St John Webster, continuing her penchant for athletics when she became a student at St Andrews university.

It was here that the future Queen is said to have developed a love for cross country running - and photographs captured from her early twenties also show that she was a keen cyclist too.

Princess Kate's love for the outdoors was no doubt spurred on by her upbringing in Bucklebury, Berkshire that contributed to her sporty prowess. Bucklebury Common is one of England's largest nature reserves offering 345 acres of green space for a young Kate to run, ride and explore as she grew up with her siblings, Pippa and James Middleton.

From cycling to the gym to whizzing through the town to work at Party Pieces, her parents' former business, unearthed photos from the Princess of Wales' sporty twenties prove she's royalty's most proficient cyclist...

The cool-girl cyclist © Shutterstock Looking cool and casual in shades and sweats, Princess Kate was spotted cycling to her local gym in Bucklebury back in 2005 - three years after she became Prince William's sweetheart. The Princess reportedly spent around an hour inside the fitness centre before embarking on a 20 minute cycle home.



Princess Kate hits the gym © Shutterstock A summery Kate made use of the sunshine in July 2005, as she headed off on a rural cycle ride wearing a light white T-shirt and sweatpant shorts.



The cycle commute © Mcp/Shutterstock In 2008, a then-25-year old Princess Kate chose to cycle to her parent's mail-order decoration company, named 'Party Pieces', rather than drive or take public transport.



Agile Princess Kate takes on BMX © WPA Pool In 2023, the Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, wasted no time in proving her athletic prowess during a visit to Outfit Moray, an award-winning charity delivering life-changing outdoor learning and adventure activity programmes to young people in Moray, Scotland.



© Jane Barlow/WPA Pool/Shutterstock Taking on ramps and obstacles, the mother-of-three proved that her penchant for cycling in her twenties had remained strong nearly two decades later.

