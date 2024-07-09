Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royals playing tennis - Queen Mary, Princess of Wales and Prince Edward© Getty

Royals playing tennis: Princess Kate, Queen Mary and more acing their serve

With Wimbledon underway, take a look at these tennis-loving royals showcasing their ball skills

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
The royals are renowned tennis fans, and while most have been spotted cheering in the Royal Box at Wimbledon, quite a few of the King's family members like to practise their serve.

The Princess of Wales became patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2016, taking over from the late Queen Elizabeth II, who had held the role for 64 years. 

Kate, who has shared a love for the sport and Wimbledon since childhood, reportedly took lessons at the exclusive Hurlingham Club in Fulham and her country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, which has its own tennis courts.

WATCH: Princess Kate is the ultimate Wimbledon fan

It's not just Kate who likes to hit the court, take a look at more amazing photos of the royals playing tennis…

1/11

Kate Middleton plays tennis© Getty

The Princess of Wales

Kate hasn't been able to resist getting involved during tennis-related engagements and in 2023, she showed off her impressive skills as she teamed up with Swiss star, Roger Federer. 

2/11

Queen Mary playing tennis© Getty

Queen Mary of Denmark

Queen Mary shares Kate's love of tennis too and has been seen hitting the court on several occasions over the years. The Australian-born royal picked up a racquet as she took part in an Anti-bullying event with schoolchildren in Copenhagen in 2023. 

3/11

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark plays a social game of tennis during day eight of the Australian Open Grand Slam at Melbourne Park© Getty

King Frederik of Denmark

The king is renowned for his love of sports, including running, football and tennis. Frederik took part in a social game of tennis during the Australian Open Grand Slam in 2004 - the year he married Mary.

4/11

Prince William playing tennis© Getty

The Prince of Wales

While Prince William is a self-confessed football fan, he put his best game face on during an engagement in Coventry in 2014.

5/11

Princess Diana at the Vanderbilt Racquet Club in London prior to a doubles match with David Verney© Getty

Diana, Princess of Wales

The late Diana, Princess of Wales, was a keen tennis enthusiast and had lessons at the Harbour Club in Chelsea. She even played doubles at the Vanderbilt Racquet Club with German tennis player Steffi Graf in June 1988.

6/11

King George VI playing in a doubles match at Wimbledon© Getty

King George VI

Queen Elizabeth II's father, King George VI, actually competed at Wimbledon in 1926 before he became monarch. He played in the men's doubles tournament, just months after Princess Elizabeth had been born.

7/11

Prince Edward playing tennis© Getty

The Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Edward seems to have taken after his grandfather with his love of the sport. The Duke, who is patron of the Tennis & Rackets Association, is seen here playing tennis in Berkshire in 1993. The sport has happy memories for Edward, who met his wife Sophie at a real tennis event in the 1990s. 

8/11

Prince Harry playing tennis in the Caribbean© Getty

Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex, who was a keen sportsman at school, played in a game of tennis at the Youth Sports Festival during his visit to Antigua in 2016.

9/11

Prince Albert II of Monaco plays tennis outside the Royal Palace in Monaco December 1983 in Monte Carlo, Monaco© Getty

Prince Albert of Monaco

Prince Albert of Monaco, who is a regular at Wimbledon, is seen playing tennis at the palace in Monaco in 1983. 

10/11

Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester shows her racquet skills while visiting The Kids Zone during The AEGON Classic Tennis Tournament at Edgbaston Priory Club on June 11, 2013 in Birmingham, England.© Getty

The Duchess of Gloucester

Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester looked elegant as ever as she tested out her racquet skills during a visit to Birmingham in 2013. Birgitte, who is married to Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, is Honorary President of the Lawn Tennis Association. 

11/11

Princess Alexandra of Kent playing tennis at Coppins, the family home in Buckinghamshire© Getty

Princess Alexandra

We love this archive photograph of Princess Alexandra playing tennis at her family's home, Coppins, in Buckinghamshire in 1954. The princess donned a plaid shirt, high-waisted jeans and espadrilles to practise her serve. 

