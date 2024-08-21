Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles 'deeply saddened' as close friend of Queen Elizabeth dies age 91
ng Charles III attends the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 13, 2023 in London, England.

The Monarch is currently visiting Southport…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Virginia, Countess of Airlie, a close friend and lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 91.

Hailing from Rhode Island, Lady "Ginnie" Ogilvy became one of Elizabeth's closest confidants after her marriage to David Ogilvy in 1952. Ginnie often joined the monarch on trips to the U.S. and acted as her personal assistant.

Ginnie was one of the late Queen's closest confidants © ANL/Shutterstock
During the King's visit to Southport on Tuesday, Buckingham Palace released a statement on his behalf that read: "His Majesty was deeply saddened to hear the news, having known Lady Airlie for so much of his life and having so greatly appreciated her immense devotion and dedicated service to Her late Majesty over so many years."

Lady Ogilvy's husband David, who was also the Chancellor of the Order of the Thistle, was a close childhood friend of Queen Elizabeth II.

Countess of Airlie with her son and daughter © ANL/Shutterstock
According to royal commentator Sally Bedell Smith, after frequent invitations to shooting days at Balmoral, the Queen took Ginnie aside and asked if she would like to become a lady-in-waiting.

Sally revealed that the Countess replied: "'You realise I am still an American subject, and David is a banker, and I have six children. Perhaps you should get someone more steeped in it all.’ To which the Queen replied: 'No, no, I would like you to do it.'"

In 1973, the Countess was appointed Lady of the Bedchamber and remained with the Queen until her death in September 2022.

The Queen was so fond of Lady Ogilvy that, according to The Times, when she turned 70 and marked the occasion with a lavish bash at the private members' club Annabel’s in 2003, the Monarch made what was thought to have been her only visit to a nightclub since her marriage.

Despite her American heritage, ever since she was a little girl, the Countess would accompany her mother on her yearly trips to the UK, where the pair would stay in an apartment overlooking St. James's Park.

Despite their close bond, the late Queen was unable to attend Ginnie and David's wedding at St. Margaret’s Church in Westminster due to a royal appearance in Wales. However, the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret were in attendance on the big day.

