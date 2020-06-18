The Queen has paid her respects to Dame Vera Lynn, whose songs helped raise morale in World War Two, following her death on Thursday aged 103. Buckingham Palace revealed that Her Majesty sent a private message of condolence to Dame Vera's family, while Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall posted a tribute on social media.

Sharing a series of photographs of the late singer with Charles and Camilla, including one of her receiving her honour at Buckingham Palace, they posted on their Clarence House Twitter and Instagram account: "Remembering Dame Vera Lynn."

WATCH: A look into Dame Vera Lynn's life

Dame Vera was known as "the forces' sweetheart" and performed to troops during the Second World War. She produced hit songs such as We'll Meet Again, There'll Always Be An England and (There'll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover.

Her family confirmed she died on Thursday morning surrounded by her close relatives. In a statement, they said: "The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain's best-loved entertainers at the age of 103."

Earlier this year, the Queen referenced one of Dame Vera's most beloved songs when she addressed the country, who were separated from families and friends during the coronavirus lockdown, saying: "We will meet again."

In April, Dame Vera opened up about her reaction to hearing the Queen reference her song, telling The Sun: "I watched the speech, which was wonderful, but I didn’t know she was going to finish with the words, we will meet again. I have met the Queen on a number of occasions.

"You have to have something and someone we can look up to and rely on in times of trouble - and Her Majesty is that person." Speaking about the song, Dame Vera added: "It's a good song, as it goes with anyone, anywhere, saying goodbye to someone."

In 2016, Dame Vera was made a Member of the Order of the Companions of Honour by the Queen, to celebrate 80 years of service to the entertainment industry. Last month, the singer became the oldest artist to score a top 40 album in the UK when her greatest hits album was re-entered in the charts at number 30.

