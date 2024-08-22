Why today is an exciting day for Duchess Sophie's son James, Earl of Wessex

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's son James, Earl of Wessex is among thousands of students across the country who will be picking up his GCSE results on Thursday.

The 16-year-old is currently studying at school in Surrey and has been busy throughout the year prepping for his exams. In June, he was noticeably absent from the King's birthday parade, most likely due to his hectic schedule and revision.

© Getty Images James is picking up his GCSE results on Thursday

James's sister, Lady Louise, was in the same boat four years ago. Her results were kept private at the time, as Buckingham Palace deemed them a personal matter. It's likely that the same will apply for James.

Louise has since gone on to study English at The University of St Andrews.

© Getty Images Lady Louise is currently studying at The University of St Andrews

Duchess Sophie, 59, has previously spoken about her children's futures post education. "We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living," she told The Sunday Times in 2020.

"Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely."

Upon completion of their education, sibling duo James and Louise are unlikely to become full-time working royals. They may however emulate their cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and take on patronages or become ambassadors for charities.

© Getty Images James attending the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in 2023

In March 2023, James took over his father's former title, the Earl of Wessex. The major milestone occurred after Edward and Sophie became the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh on Prince Edward's 59th birthday.

While the Earl of Wessex is a hereditary title, the Duke of Edinburgh is not. As such, at the time of his passing, Edward's role will not be passed on to his children. Instead, it will revert back to the Crown.

However, when that time comes, James is expected to then become the Earl of Wessex and Forfar – his father's Scottish title.

© Getty Images Sophie and Edward became the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh on Prince Edward's 59th birthday

Musing on James's future, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey said: "While [James] has attended public events such as Trooping the Colour and Easter Sunday over the years, Edward and Sophie have kept details about their children's schooling and plans very much private.

"James could choose to go down a military route like his cousins or carve out his own career - Edward previously had his own production company while Sophie ran a PR firm.

"Lady Louise and James could potentially support Prince William in future, and represent the monarchy at events, like the late Queen's cousins did, or have their own jobs and choose to support charities and organisations they share a close affinity with - like Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie."