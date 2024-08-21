The incredibly rare connection Duchess Sophie's children James, Earl of Wessex and Lady Louise share

Whilst members of the British royal family have an exceptionally strict policy regarding gifting, especially for their children, it may come as no surprise that its members accumulate a slew of interesting presents and tributes during official visits.

Prince Edward, 60, received some rather sentimental souvenirs for his children, James, Earl of Wessex, 6, and Lady Louise, 18, during a visit to Canada in 2008.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Edward received special gifts for his children when he visited Canada in 2008

The father of two paid a visit to Winnipeg, where he met with military personnel serving in Afghanistan. According to the Canadian publication The Vancouver Sun, Edward was presented with two framed notices naming two northwestern Manitoba lakes after his children, Louise and James, who were then four and five months old, respectively.

The publication added: "Recognizing that two children—even royal ones—wouldn’t have much use for a piece of parchment, Doer also called upon two children of Manitoba soldiers to present the prince with two plush polar bears in honour of his visit to Churchill in northern Manitoba in 1990."

© Getty Edward shares his children with Duchess Sophie

Despite being grandchildren of the late Queen, Duchess Sophie, James, and Louise's mother, previously revealed that the siblings are unlikely to take on royal duties as they get older.

She told The Sunday Times: "We try to bring them up with the understanding that they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence, we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely.

However, it is possible that Prince William may call on his cousins, as his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, did during her reign, especially given the recent health challenges faced by the King and the Princess of Wales.

Our royal correspondent, Danielle Stacey, weighed in: "Lady Louise Windsor is carving out her own career, but she may be one of the cousins the Prince of Wales turns to when he becomes King. While it’s not known if she wants to become a full-time working royal like her parents, Lady Louise could represent the monarchy or attend engagements on behalf of William in the future.

"The late Queen Elizabeth II had the support of her cousins—the Kents, the Gloucesters, and Princess Alexandra—throughout her reign, and if William follows suit, it would allow the monarchy to reach more people and support more causes."