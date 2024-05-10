The British Royal Family Tree: a who's who of the monarchy

The House of Windsor formed in 1917 after swapping names from the House of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha. The royal house has produced five monarchs including the late Queen and our current King, Charles III.

The House of Windsor also contains the monarchs' siblings and their subsequent children that you might not know about, so join HELLO! as we do a deep dive into all the members of the House of Windsor from King Charles to Queen Mary…

Family tree

The British royal family tree

King George V

King George V was the founding member of the House of Windsor, changing from the name of the House of Saxe-Coburg during World War I due to its German connotations. George was never supposed to become King, being third in line to the throne when he was born on 3 June 1865. However, following the death of his older brother, Prince Albert, in 1892, he became second in line and acceded to the throne following the death of his father, King Edward VII in 1910. George died on 20 January 1936, passing the throne to King Edward VIII.

Queen Mary

Queen Mary, who was born on 26 May 1967, was a royal at birth being the great-granddaughter of King George III. Mary was initially betrothed to Prince Albert, but following his death, she became engaged to his brother, George V. The couple welcomed four children, and two future monarchs. Mary died on 24 March 1953, ten weeks before her granddaughter, Queen Elizabeth II's coronation.

King Edward VIII

King Edward, born on 23 June 1894, succeeded his father to the throne upon George's death. However, the King would become the shortest-serving monarch of the house of Windsor when he abdicated less than a year into his reign to marry Wallis Simpson, an American twice-divorcee. Following the abdication, Edward became known as the Duke of Windsor and he died in Paris on 28 May 1972.

King George VI

King George, born on 14 December 1895, was the second-eldest son of George and Mary and succeeded his older brother to the throne following his abdication on 11 December 1936. George was the last Emperor of India but also became the first head of the Commonwealth. He found love with Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon (later Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother) and the pair had two daughters - Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret. Plagued by health issues in his later years, George died at the age of 56 on 6 February 1952.

The Queen Mother

Born as Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon on 4 August 1900, the Queen Mother married into the royal family on 26 April 1923, despite having misgivings about royal life and turning down two proposals from her husband. George and Elizabeth welcomed two children, Elizabeth and Margaret, and following George's death, she became known as the Queen Mother to avoid confusion with her eldest daughter. The Queen Mother was active in royal life and died at the age of 102 on 30 March 2002, weeks after the death of her youngest daughter.

Princess Mary, Princess Royal and Countess of Harewood

Born on 25 April 1897, Princess Mary was the only daughter of George and Mary. The royal did charity work following the outbreak of World War I and also trained as a nurse, working at the Great Ormond Street Hospital. In 1922, she married Viscount Lascelles with the pair welcoming two sons, George and Gerald. Mary died on 28 March 1965.

Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester

Prince Henry was the fourth eldest child of George and Mary and was born on 31 March 1900. Henry set some royal firsts, becoming the first child of a monarch to attend school and the only British prince to be the Governor-General of Australia. Henry initially was aiming for a military career, but this changed following the abdication of his eldest brother. Henry married Princess Alice in 1935 with the pair welcoming two sons. Henry was the last surviving child of George and Mary when he died on 10 June 1974.

Princess Alice, Duchess of Gloucester

Born Lady Alice Montagu Douglas Scott on 25 December 1901, she walked down the aisle with Prince Henry just weeks after the death of her father, the Duke of Buccleuch. Alice welcomed two sons with Henry and at the time of her death on 29 October 2004, she had been verified as the world's longest-lived royal.

Prince George, Duke of Kent

Prince George was the fifth oldest child of George and Mary and was born on 20 December 1902. The royal saw civilian life, serving as a civil servant and joining the military, seeing active service during World War II. George was killed during the war on 25 August 1942 when the plane he was travelling on crashed near Dunbeath in the Scottish Highlands.

Princess Marina

Princess Marina was born into the Greek royal family on 13 December 1906, marrying into the British royal family on 29 November 1934. With Prince George, she welcomed three children, Prince Edward, Princess Alexandra and Prince Michael. Following her husband's death, Marina continued playing an active role in the royal family, representing the late Queen at independence ceremonies for Ghana and Botswana. Marina died of a brain tumour on 27 August 1968.

Prince John

The youngest son of George and Mary, Prince John was born on 12 July 1905. In 1909, it was discovered that he had epilepsy and when his condition worsened he was retired from the public eye. John died at the age of 13 on 18 January 1919 following a severe seizure.

Queen Elizabeth II

Born on 21 April 1926, the late Queen never expected to one day be on the throne, but she became the heir apparent following her uncle Edward VIII's abdication in 1936. Elizabeth found love with Prince Philip, with the pair marrying on 20 November 1947 and welcoming four children - Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward. Elizabeth acceded to the throne on 6 February 1952, reigning for 70 years until her death on 8 September 2022, the longest of any British monarch.

Prince Philip

The late Duke of Edinburgh was born into royalty on 10 June 1921. Philip first met the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1934, with the pair tying the knot on 20 November 1947 and welcoming four children. Philip dutifully served as his wife's consort until his death on 9 April 2021. He is the longest-lived male royal in the British royal family.

Princess Margaret

Princess Margaret is the youngest child of George and the Queen Mother was born on 21 August 1930. Although Margaret was in love with Peter Townsend, due to his status as a divorcee, she could not marry him, instead marrying photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, with whom she shared two children - David Armstrong-Jones and Lady Sarah Chatto. Suffering from health issues in her later years, Margaret died on 9 February 2002.

Prince William of Gloucester

William, born on 18 December 1941, was the oldest son of Prince Henry and Princess Alice and he served as a civil servant before returning to royal life. William was an avid aviator, however, while competing in the Goodyear International Air Trophy the plane he was piloting crashed, killing him and a passenger. At the time of his death on 28 August 1972, William was 30.

Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester

Born on 26 August 1944, Richard is the current Duke of Gloucester following the death of his father, Prince Henry, in 1974. Richard was originally going to be an architect, but took on royal duties following the death of his older brother. He lives at Kensington Palace with his wife, the Duchess of Gloucester.

Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester

Born on 20 June 1946, Birgitte met her husband, Prince Richard, when the pair were studying at Magdalene College, Cambridge. At the time of her marriage, she was working in the Danish embassy. She shares three children with her husband, Alexander, Davina and Rose.

Prince Edward, Duke of Kent

Born on 9 October 1935, Prince Edward is the current Duke of Kent, inheriting the Dukedom at the age of six following the death of his father in a plane crash. Edward has been stepping away from royal life in recent years due to his advancing age. He lives with his wife, Katharine, at Wren House in Kensington Palace.

Katharine, Duchess of Kent

Born Katharine Worsley on 22 February 1933, the Duchess of Kent married into the House of Windsor on 8 June 1961. Katharine and Edward share three children, George, Helen and Nicholas. Katharine is currently the oldest living member of the House of Windsor.

Princess Alexandra

Born on 25 December 1936, Princess Alexandra is the only daughter of Prince George and Princess Marina. She married businessman Sir Angus Ogilvy 24 April 1963 and they remained married until his death in 2004. The couple welcomed two children, James and Marina, and Alexandra currently lives at St James's Palace.

Prince Michael of Kent

Born on 4 July 1942, Prince Michael is the youngest son of Prince George and Princess Marina. Michael married Marie-Christine von Reibnitz on 30 June 1978, making her the Princess of Kent. The pair used to represent the late Queen at some public events, before retiring from their duties in 2022.

Princess Michael of Kent

Born as Marie-Christine von Reibnitz on 15 January 1945, Princess Michael of Kent was an interior designer before marrying into the House of Windsor on 30 June 1978. She shares two children with her husband, Lord Frederik and Lady Gabriella.

King Charles

King Charles is the current monarch of the United Kingdom, acceding to the throne following the death of his mother on 8 September 2022. Born on 14 November 1948, Charles married Lady Diana Spencer on 29 July 1981 and later welcomed their sons William and Harry. The pair divorced in 1996, and Charles wed Queen Camilla on 9 April 2005. In February 2024, it was announced that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer.

Queen Camilla

Born as Camilla Shand on 17 July 1947, Camilla married into the House of Windsor on 9 April 2005. Before marrying Charles, Camilla had been married to Andrew Parker-Bowles, with the pair welcoming two children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes. Camilla has always been supporting her husband and has stepped up her duties while he's treated for cancer.

Princess Diana

Born Diana Spencer on 1 July 1961, Diana wed Charles on 29 July 1981 with the pair welcoming sons William and Harry. However, cracks began appearing in their marriage with both royals conducting extramarital affairs before their separation in 1992 and eventual divorce in 1996. On 31 August 1997, Diana was tragically killed in a car crash in Paris with her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed.

Princess Anne

Born on 15 August 1950, Anne was the only daughter of the late Queen and Prince Philip. Due to primogeniture laws at the time, Anne was moved down the order of succession when her younger brothers, Andrew and Edward were born. The Princess Royal has two children with her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips - Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall. Anne declined to give her children royal titles at birth and they have gone on to carve out their own careers. She married her second husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence in 1992.

Prince Andrew

Born on 19 February 1960, Andrew is the third child of the late Queen and Prince Philip. The Duke of York married Sarah Ferguson before splitting from her in 1992 and together they welcomed two daughters. Andrew stepped back as a senior royal in November 2019, following his TV interview with BBC Newsnight, which focused on his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In February 2022, the Duke reached an undisclosed out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, after she sued him claiming she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with the royal when she was 17 and a minor under US law. The Prince has vehemently denied the allegations

Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson was born on 15 October 1959, and while she was childhood friends with her future husband, Prince Andrew, it wasn't until 1985 that they became reacquainted and started dating before walking down the aisle on 23 July 1986. The couple welcomed daughters Beatrice and Eugenie before splitting in 1992, however the former couple still have an amicable relationship. The Duchess of York has the nickname of 'Fergie' and in 2023 underwent an operation for breast cancer.

Prince Edward

Born on 10 March 1964, Prince Edward is the youngest child of the late Queen and Prince Philip. Edward initially had a TV production career before taking on more royal duties and was stylised as the Earl of Wessex. Following the death of his parents, the royal inherited the title of Duke of Edinburgh. He married Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999 and the pair share two children.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh

Born as Sophie Rhys-Jones on 20 January 1965, the Duchess of Edinburgh married into the House of Windsor on 19 June 1999 when she walked down the aisle with Prince Edward. Sophie worked in PR before becoming a working royal and she shares two children with her husband, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex.

Prince William

William, Prince of Wales was born on 21 June 1982 and is heir apparent to the British throne. William served as a search-and-rescue pilot before becoming a full-time working royal. He married university girlfriend, Kate Middleton, on 29 April 2011 and the couple have since welcomed three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The couple's former royal titles were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Princess Kate

Born as Catherine Middleton on 9 January 1982, Kate is the Princess of Wales. Kate married into the House of Windsor on 29 April 2011 after starting a relationship with Prince William at St Andrews University, where the pair were both studying. She shares children George, Charlotte and Louis with her husband. In January 2024, it was revealed that Kate was recovering following abdominal surgery.

Prince Harry

Born on 15 September 1984, Harry is the younger son of King Charles and the late Princess Diana. Harry saw active service in the military, fighting in Afghanistan, before becoming a full-time royal. He married actress Meghan Markle on 19 May 2018 and the pair have since welcomed two children. In 2020, Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step back from royal duties, and they now live a private life in Montecito, California.

Meghan Markle

Born on 4 August 1981, the Duchess of Sussex married into the House of Windsor on 19 May 2018 when she married Prince Harry. Meghan and Harry have since welcomed two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. In January 2020, Harry and Meghan stepped back from the royal family to live as private citizens. Meghan is an outspoken feminist and social justice campaigner.

Princess Beatrice

Born on 8 August 1988, Princess Beatrice is the oldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Beatrice doesn't often take on royal duties, but she is active in charitable organisations. However, due to her placement in the line of succession, Beatrice can serve as a Counsellor of State. She married property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on 17 June 2020, and the pair have since welcomed a daughter, Sienna.

Princess Eugenie

Born on 23 March 1990, Eugenie is the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Eugenie doesn't often take on royal duties, but she's active in charitable organisations and co-founded the Anti-Slavery Collective, which works to combat modern slavery. Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank on 12 October 2018 and the pair have welcomed two sons, August and Ernest.

Lady Louise Windsor

Born on 8 November 2003, Lady Louise Windsor is the eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. Lady Louise does not have the styling of Princess as her father was styled as an Earl at the time of her birth. Lady Louise, who has a passion for carriage driving, is currently studying at St Andrews University, much like her cousin, Prince William.

James, Earl of Wessex

Upon his birth on 17 December 2007, James was known as James, Viscount Severn. He is not styled as prince due to his father, Prince Edward, being stylised as an Earl at the time of his birth. James became Earl of Wessex in 2023 when his father was bestowed the title of Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince George

Born on 22 July 2013, Prince George is the eldest child of Prince William and Princess Kate and is set to become King one day.

Princess Charlotte

Born on 2 May 2015, Charlotte is the second oldest child of Prince William and Princess Kate.

Prince Louis

Born on 23 April 2018, Prince Louis is the youngest child of Prince William and Princess Kate. The young royal has become popular with royal watchers due to his cheekiness when at official events such as the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Prince Archie

Born on 6 May 2019, Prince Archie is the oldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Initially, Archie didn't have a royal title, but when the King acceded to the throne in 2022, he became eligible for the royal title, and it has been in use since 9 March 2023.

Princess Lilibet

Born on 4 June 2021, Princess Lilibet is the youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Lilibet was named after her great-grandmother, the late Queen, with Lilibet being a childhood nickname for the late monarch. Lilibet is the only descendant of a monarch in the House of Windsor who wasn't born in the United Kingdom, instead being born in the United States. Initially, Lilibet didn't have a royal title, but when the King acceded to the throne in 2022, she became eligible for the royal title, and it has been in use since 9 March 2023.