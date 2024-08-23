Prince Archie is a mini Prince Harry in bobble hat and jeans in sweet family video

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are growing up out of the spotlight, but Prince Harry and Meghan shared some rare family footage in their Netflix docuseries in 2022.

Archie, five, has inherited his father's red hair and he bears a strong resemblance to Harry when he was a child.

In episode six of their series, Harry speaks about setting up their new life in California after he and Meghan stepped back as senior royals in 2020.

"Just seeing Archie running across the lawn with this big smile, this is the world that he knows," Harry says. "He spent his first five months in Windsor, that was it. This is home to him, this is home to Lili."

The footage shows Archie running across a beach with Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, and then flying a kite in the garden at the Sussexes' Montecito abode.

The tot, dressed in a cream hoodie with blue and burgundy stripe detailing, blue jeans and a bobble hat, looks strikingly like his father Harry at a similar age.

Take a look here…

WATCH: Prince Archie is a mini Prince Harry as he flies kite in family garden

Archie, who is due to start kindergarten at school this month, was born at London's Portland Hospital on 6 May 2019. He spent the first five months of his life living with his parents at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, and joined Harry and Meghan on their tour of South Africa in September 2019.

© Getty / Netflix Prince Harry in 1990 and his son Archie flying a kite in the Netflix series

The Duke and Duchess took an extended break from their royal duties that autumn, and travelled with baby Archie to Canada. They did not join the royal family at Sandringham that Christmas and instead opted to spend the festive period privately with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

In January 2020, Harry and Meghan shocked the world with their decision to step down as senior royals and shortly after, they made a permanent move to the US.

© Instagram / @SussexRoyal Harry and Meghan loved their time in Canada with Archie

The couple welcomed their daughter Lilibet in June 2021, and she and Archie have settled into their California lifestyle.

© Netflix Harry and Meghan celebrated Lilibet's first birthday in the UK in 2022

In Meghan's interview with The Cut in 2022, Archie was described as "the cheerful kid who brings a week's worth of freshly picked fruit for his fellow classmates and enjoys playing a 'roaring' game at recess".

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB! If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there… What is it? Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle. Member benefits Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash

Emily Nash Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team

Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members

Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads

Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won



Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists

Invitations to in-person and virtual events

A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*

Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits By royal decree You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!