Prince Archie is a mini Prince Harry in bobble hat and jeans in sweet family video

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are growing up out of the spotlight, but Prince Harry and Meghan shared some rare family footage in their Netflix docuseries in 2022.
Archie, five, has inherited his father's red hair and he bears a strong resemblance to Harry when he was a child.
In episode six of their series, Harry speaks about setting up their new life in California after he and Meghan stepped back as senior royals in 2020.
"Just seeing Archie running across the lawn with this big smile, this is the world that he knows," Harry says. "He spent his first five months in Windsor, that was it. This is home to him, this is home to Lili."
The footage shows Archie running across a beach with Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, and then flying a kite in the garden at the Sussexes' Montecito abode.
The tot, dressed in a cream hoodie with blue and burgundy stripe detailing, blue jeans and a bobble hat, looks strikingly like his father Harry at a similar age.
Take a look here…
Archie, who is due to start kindergarten at school this month, was born at London's Portland Hospital on 6 May 2019. He spent the first five months of his life living with his parents at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, and joined Harry and Meghan on their tour of South Africa in September 2019.
The Duke and Duchess took an extended break from their royal duties that autumn, and travelled with baby Archie to Canada. They did not join the royal family at Sandringham that Christmas and instead opted to spend the festive period privately with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.
In January 2020, Harry and Meghan shocked the world with their decision to step down as senior royals and shortly after, they made a permanent move to the US.
The couple welcomed their daughter Lilibet in June 2021, and she and Archie have settled into their California lifestyle.
In Meghan's interview with The Cut in 2022, Archie was described as "the cheerful kid who brings a week's worth of freshly picked fruit for his fellow classmates and enjoys playing a 'roaring' game at recess".