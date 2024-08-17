Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle pays sweetest tribute to absent son Prince Archie
Meghan talking to school girl with meghan holding archie with harry

Meghan Markle pays heartwarming tribute to son Prince Archie on visit to Colombian school

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew to Colombia without Archie and Lili

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Meghan Markle was in her element on Friday as she visited Colegio La Giralda, a school in Santa Fe, during her Colombia tour with Prince Harry.

The Duchess, 43, had the opportunity to observe lessons and meet the children before being treated to a performance of cumbia songs with live percussion put on by students in traditional costumes.

Meghan Markle talking to a young girl© Eric Charbonneau
Meghan and Harry met school children

 It seems that Meghan's own children were on her mind as the former Suits actress mentioned her five-year-old son Prince Archie during the visit. The doting mother spoke to the kindergarten children in Spanish as they worked on a puzzle.

Meghan hugging school girls© Getty
Meghan visited Colegio La Giralda school during her Colombia visit

"You’re the same age as my son Archie," the Duchess said while Harry asked students their names and age in Spanish.

mother holding baby on sofa © Getty
Meghan Markle paid tribute to her son

The former actress is said to have picked up Spanish during an internship at the US Embassy in Buenos Aires. Meanwhile, in 2020 Prince Harry's wife impressed a pastor in Los Angeles by speaking to a woman in Spanish during a charity visit.

Why are the Sussexes in Colombia?

The royal couple landed in Colombia on Thursday having been welcomed to the South American country by its Vice President Francia Marquez.

Harry and Meghan are embarking upon a number of engagements relating to safeguarding young people from online harm following the launch of their Parenting Network which they discussed in a recent interview with CBS.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sitting down© Getty
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended a folkloric presentation at Centro Nacional de las Artes Delia Zapata

"Our kids are young; they're three and five. They're amazing. But all you want to do as parents is protect them," Meghan told CBS' Jane Pauley, revealing the inspiration behind the pilot program.

Prince HMeghan, harry and francia Marquez talking sitting© Getty
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex with Francia Marquez

Highlights of the Colombia tour so far include a summit in alliance with The Archewell Foundation and Luminate, which brought together experts, leaders, and activists to discuss the need for a more ethical online world, and a 'Responsible Digital Future' summit.

Harry and Meghan spoke at 'Responsible Digital Future' forum © Getty
Harry and Meghan spoke at 'Responsible Digital Future' forum

Meanwhile, Meghan accompanied Prince Harry to an Invictus Games training session at Centro de Rehabilitación Inclusiva on Friday.

Who will look after the Sussexes' children?

Frogmore Cottage© Netflix
Meghan's mother Doria will help with the kids

While it has not been officially announced who will be taking care of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet while their parents are away, royal followers can assume the responsibility will fall to Meghan's mother Doria Ragland who lives in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles and the couple's nanny. 

Prince Archie in sweatpants looking through a fence© Netflix
Meghan and Harry are raising their kids in Montecito

Meghan's tributes to her children on royal tour

Harry and Meghan welcomed to Nigerian school© Alamy
Harry and Meghan met school children in Nigeria

It isn't the first time the Duchess has mentioned one of her children while away from them on a working tour. In May, the Sussexes embarked on a tour of Nigeria where they visited Lightway Academy in Abuja. 

Princess Lilibet crawls in the garden© Netflix
Princess Lilibet is now three

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex end day one of their four-day working visit to Colombia with moving message — best moments

While observing a kindergarten class, where children aged two to five danced and sang songs for them, Meghan referred to her three-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet, remarking: "That's Lili's favorite class. Maybe it's all the jumping around."

