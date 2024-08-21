Meghan Markle’s rare tribute to Prince Archie with new sentimental earrings

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have just finished their tour of Colombia and we've loved seeing the pair and their show of togetherness. We also love dissecting Meghan's fabulous outfits and the wife of Prince Harry certainly didn't disappoint when it came to her fabulous wardrobe.

WATCH: Six Times Meghan Markle Wore Princess Diana's Jewels

On day two of the four-day visit, Meghan and Harry headed to the Invictus Games Training Session at Centro de Rehabilitación Inclusiva and the raven-haired beauty looked as stunning and stylish as ever.

© Getty The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited a rehabilitation centre during their trip to Colombia

The 43-year-old rocked a printed silk midi skirt by Colombian designer Juan Dios, and added a simple, pearlescent Guiliva Heritage off-white silk shirt.

© Getty Meghan wearing her new Ecksand earrings

She rewore her Jimmy Choo 'Etana 50' tan mules and a selection of gold jewellery, including her Cartier 'Love' bracelet, and 'Tank Francaise' watch from the French brand. But did you spot her earrings?

Meghan sported a new pair of drop studs by Ecksand; their emerald and sapphire earrings, which cost over £3,000. The website says of the eye-catching style: "The vibrant emeralds evoke natural beauty, while the pink sapphires add a touch of romance. Embody a signature aesthetic by mixing and matching with other Ecksand studs for a truly personalised look."

© Ecksand Meghan wore the Emerald and sapphire earrings by Ecksand

It has been said that these earrings have a hidden meaning, and it involves her beautiful first child, Archie. The jewellery contains Emeralds, which is Archie's birth month stone - he was born in May. The earrings also contain a pink sapphire, which represents September, Harry's birth month. How adorable?

Little Lilibet may have been left out of this one, but back in 2022, Meghan watched Prince Harry playing polo in California and wore a lovely ring that had a little 'L' initial on it - a reference to her daughter.

Meghan has always loved initial necklaces. Back when the former actress was first dating Prince William's little brother, photographers caught an image of the now mother-of-two doing errands, wearing a beautiful personalised necklace bearing Harry's initials, which came from luxury jewellery brand Maya Brenner. It immediately sold out and put the label on the map.