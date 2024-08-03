Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle's birthday plans revealed? From date night with Prince Harry to family celebration with Archie and Lilibet
Meghan Markle wearing blue dress in Tonga© Getty

Meghan Markle's birthday plans revealed? From date night with Prince Harry to family celebration with Archie and Lilibet

The Duchess of Sussex will mark her 43rd birthday on 4 August  

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Sussex will no doubt be surrounded by her nearest and dearest when she celebrates her 43rd birthday on Sunday.

Meghan has been living in California with husband Prince Harry and their two children for more than four years, since the couple stepped down as working royals for a life of personal and financial freedom in March 2020.

The Sussexes keep a low-profile in Montecito, but they have been known to enjoy date nights at some of their favourite haunts, including Lucky's Steakhouse and Tre Lune, where Meghan celebrated her 42nd birthday.

The Duchess is a doting mother to Prince Archie, five, and three-year-old Princess Lilibet and no doubt there will be family celebrations at their Montecito home alongside Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland.  

Prince Harry carried Lilibet on his shoulders© Netflix
Harry and Meghan with Archie and Lilibet in the UK in 2022

Meghan's friends are also very important to her, and it seems likely she'll schedule a girls' lunch to mark her special day. Last year, the Duchess had a belated birthday gathering with her hair colourist Kadi Lee – co-founder of wellness brand Highbrow Hippie, and author Cleo Wade.

Meghan celebrated her birthday with close friends, Cleo Wade and Kadi Lee
Meghan celebrated her 42nd birthday with close friends

The former Suits star recently attended a business summit in the Hamptons alongside BFFs, fashion designer Misha Nonoo and makeup artist Bobbi Brown.

It comes as fans eagerly await the launch of Meghan's forthcoming lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, which she first teased on Instagram back in March.

How Meghan has celebrated her birthday over the years

A year into their relationship, Prince Harry reportedly whisked his American girlfriend away to Botswana for her 36th birthday in 2017. Their trip came just weeks ahead of their engagement, with Harry proposing in the garden at his former Kensington Palace home, Nottingham Cottage.

By her 37th birthday, Meghan was a member of the royal family and spent her special day celebrating the wedding of Harry's close friends, Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks in Surrey.

Meghan and Harry attend Charlie Van Straubenzee Wedding, 2018© Getty
Harry and Meghan at Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks' wedding in 2018

In 2019, she celebrated her first birthday as a first-time mum to baby Archie. HELLO! exclusively revealed at the time that Meghan's birthday cake was supplied by the Luminary Bakery. The tiered carrot cake was beautifully decorated with dried oranges and garnishes, with "Happy Birthday Meghan" written in chocolate icing.

The Duchess' 39th birthday in 2020 was a quiet affair – it came amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the Sussexes' move to the US after their shock decision to leave the royal fold.

To mark her milestone 40th birthday in 2021, Meghan launched her 40x40 initiative to encourage people around the world to commit to giving 40 minutes of their time to support women going back to work.

