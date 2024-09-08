The truth behind Prince Harry's surprising 'comeback' reports revealed – exclusive

Prince Harry left the royal family back in 2020 and has since then established his life in Montecito, California - where, by all accounts, he's living the American dream.

Prince Charles' younger son has set up home with his wife Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in a stunning $14.5m mansion and the couple have thrown themselves into many different projects since moving abroad. And so royal fans were surprised to read a report earlier this week that suggested that Prince Harry was thinking about a potential return to royal duties.

© Eric Charbonneau Prince Harry is happy in Montecito, where he lives with his wife Meghan and their two children

In the first episode of A Right Royal Podcast’s new season 4, which you can listen to below, host Andrea Caamano talks to HELLO!’s royal editor, Emily Nash about the truth behind these reports – with Emily explaining that Harry is “very happy” in Montecito with his family.

LISTEN: The truth behind 'bring Harry in from the cold' reports

Of his return to royal duties, Emily tells Andrea: "My understanding is it's not quite the case, that, you know, his life is in Montecito. He's obviously very happy there. He's gone to great lengths to set up this new life, with Meghan and their children in California. But I do think, you know, he would like to spend more time in the UK, supporting his patronages. You know, he's still closely connected to quite a few organisations."

Elsewhere in the episode, Emily also talks about the possible contact the Duke may still have with his former royal advisors and what lies ahead for the royals now that they are back at work.

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan at the Escuela Tambores de Cabildo during their royal tour of Colombia

In the episode, Andrea and Emily are also joined by three HELLO! colleagues to talk all about the royal wedding of Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Durek Verrett.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB! If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there… What is it? Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle. Member benefits Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash

Emily Nash Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team

Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members

Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads

Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won



Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists

Invitations to in-person and virtual events

A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*

Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits By royal decree You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

The trio, alongside Andrea, spent five unforgettable days in Norway last week and attended all of the couple's pre-wedding celebrations alongside their big day – so they have plenty of never-before-heard stories to share with listeners.