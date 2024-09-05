Prince Harry makes first appearance following secret UK visit

Prince Harry has made his first appearance since his secret visit to the United Kingdom in order to attend a family funeral with his estranged brother, Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex appeared in a new video for the Invictus Games, which he founded in 2014, as it prepares to be hosted in Vancouver in 2025. The video, which was released on Thursday, following the life of a Canadian Invictus competitor on their basketball team asking the question: "What is a life-changing event?"

WATCH: Prince Harry makes first appearance since secret UK visit

The video also featured several competitors from other nations, including Denmark, the United Kingdom and Germany.

As you can see above, Harry made an appearance in the video, where he said: "Sport has the ability to heal, to change lives, and to save lives. For so many of these competitors getting to the start line has been one of the hardest moments of their life.

© X The Duke appeared in a video for the next Invictus Games

"But at the Games, their lives are changed. Watching these magical moments happen and sport being the facilitator of that is very, very special for all of us to witness."

The Invictus Games aid the rehabilitation of injured and sick military personnel and veterans across the globe, by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.

© Karwai Tang The Duke founded the Invictus Games in 2014

The first tournament took place in London, with subsequent Games taking place in Orlando, Toronto, Sydney, The Hague and Dusseldorf.

The Duke's appearance in the video was his first since he made a lowkey visit to the United Kingdom in order to attend the funeral of his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, on 28 August. Lord Fellowes was the brother-in-law of Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana.

© Getty Harry reunited with his brother during his recent UK visit

Despite their joint appearance, it's believed that tensions between the brothers have not eased and it was reported that the duo sat apart for the service. Their joint appearance is believed to have been the first time they have crossed paths since the coronation of their father, King Charles, in May 2023.

Harry stayed with his mother's side of the family during his visit to the UK, basing himself in Althorp. The stay there will no doubt have been meaningful for the Duke as his mother is buried on an artificial lake on the property's grounds.