Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Harry reappears for first time since secret UK visit – details
Subscribe
Prince Harry reappears for first time since secret UK visit – details
Prince Harry in a black shirt© Chris Graythen

Prince Harry makes first appearance following secret UK visit

The Duke of Sussex had been in the UK for a family funeral

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Prince Harry has made his first appearance since his secret visit to the United Kingdom in order to attend a family funeral with his estranged brother, Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex appeared in a new video for the Invictus Games, which he founded in 2014, as it prepares to be hosted in Vancouver in 2025. The video, which was released on Thursday, following the life of a Canadian Invictus competitor on their basketball team asking the question: "What is a life-changing event?"

WATCH: Prince Harry makes first appearance since secret UK visit

The video also featured several competitors from other nations, including Denmark, the United Kingdom and Germany.

Most read

As you can see above, Harry made an appearance in the video, where he said: "Sport has the ability to heal, to change lives, and to save lives. For so many of these competitors getting to the start line has been one of the hardest moments of their life.

Prince Harry in a blue shirt in front of a lake and forest© X
The Duke appeared in a video for the next Invictus Games

"But at the Games, their lives are changed. Watching these magical moments happen and sport being the facilitator of that is very, very special for all of us to witness."

The Invictus Games aid the rehabilitation of injured and sick military personnel and veterans across the globe, by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.

harry and meghan at swimming medal ceremony invictus games © Karwai Tang
The Duke founded the Invictus Games in 2014

The first tournament took place in London, with subsequent Games taking place in Orlando, Toronto, Sydney, The Hague and Dusseldorf.

The Duke's appearance in the video was his first since he made a lowkey visit to the United Kingdom in order to attend the funeral of his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, on 28 August. Lord Fellowes was the brother-in-law of Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana.

William and Harry at Kensington Palace in 2021© Getty
Harry reunited with his brother during his recent UK visit

Despite their joint appearance, it's believed that tensions between the brothers have not eased and it was reported that the duo sat apart for the service. Their joint appearance is believed to have been the first time they have crossed paths since the coronation of their father, King Charles, in May 2023.

Harry stayed with his mother's side of the family during his visit to the UK, basing himself in Althorp. The stay there will no doubt have been meaningful for the Duke as his mother is buried on an artificial lake on the property's grounds.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More