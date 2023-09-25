Why Prince William was 'slightly jealous' of brother Harry when they were growing up

It's no secret that Prince William and his younger brother Prince Harry differ on various aspects of royal life. From personal disagreements to public appearances, much has been said about a royal rift between the two siblings.

© Getty Prince William and Prince Harry have seen challenges in their relationship in recent years

This week's episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast saw Princess Diana's bodyguard, Ken Wharfe, speak more on the brotherly bond between the two Princes. Having given five years of service to Princess Diana before continuing to work with the Royal Protection squad, Ken has certainly seen his fair share of the intricacies in Harry and William's relationship.

Taking listeners all the way back to the two Princes' childhood years, Ken speculated that William may have been "jealous" of Harry's life-of-the-party character.

"William was probably slightly jealous of Harry because of his popularity," Ken told HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast.

Speaking in detail of Harry as a three-year old, he added: "Harry was very much the popular boy in the shop. He was a character. He was a joker, and people liked jokers. I think William was a little more reserved as a child, although he had his parts."

© Getty Prince Harry brought his positive spirit to the Invictus Games this year

Nevertheless, despite their differences, one thing that even Harry and William couldn't differ on was a trait universal to all children: clumsiness.

Whether it was William getting hit around the head with a golf club at Ludgrove, or Harry suffering a large gash on his knee from falling over at Wetherby, Ken can certainly recall at least some similarities between the pair.

© Getty Prince Harry and Prince William in their younger days

"You take him to A&E and suddenly nobody wants to know about stitching up this royal knee with a fear of actually doing it badly," Ken said. "You have to say in a nice way 'just get on with it, stitch him up'. You know, kids are kids and they have accidents like anybody else."