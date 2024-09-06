Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Harry to team up with major Hollywood A-lister – details
Prince Harry sitting in a chair while wearing a grey suit© Chris Jackson

The Duke of Sussex and the Hollywood actor make a joint appearance at this month's Clinton Global Initiative annual meeting

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
25 minutes ago
Prince Harry is due to team up with Hollywood A-lister Matt Damon as the duo give speeches at this month's Clinton Global Initiative annual meeting.

The event will run from 23 September to 24 September, and it has not yet been confirmed on which day the Duke of Sussex will be giving his speech. The theme of this year's event is 'What's Working' and it will gather political, business and philanthropic figures to discuss a world currently being rocked by wars, economic inequality and food insecurity.

Harry's appearance at the summit will focus on Archewell's new initiative, the Parents' Network, which works with parents who have lost a child due to online harms.

James Holt, Executive Director of the Archewell Foundation, shared in a statement upon launch: "We believe in the transformative power of community, and that is why we have created this network — to connect those who face these challenges and offer mutual support."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with a group of schoolchildren - Meghan is carrying a young girl
The Duke and Duchess highlighted violence against children on their recent tour in Colombia

During Harry and Meghan Markle's recent royal tour of Colombia, the couple visited many schools where they spoke about online harms with the schoolchildren. The trip also coincided with the couple's pairing up with the World Health Organisation's plan to address violence against children.

Meanwhile, Saving Private Ryan star Matt Damon will be at the annual meeting to highlight his work Water.org, a group he founded, and the status of their $1 billion plan to help provide water and sanitation for people in Africa, Asia and Latin American countries.

Matt Damon smiling in a suit© Isa Foltin
Matt will speak at the event for his organisation, Water.org

Also due to be present at the event are Chobani CEO Hamdi Ulukaya, Gap CEO Richard Dickson, IKEA CEO Jesper Brodin, Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach, Moderna Chairman Noubar Afeyan, Pinterest CEO Bill Ready, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Harry's New York trip also coincides with his brother Prince William's Earthshot Prize Innovation summit, which takes place on 24 September. However, as William is not travelling to New York City for this year's event, the brothers are not expected to reunite.

William and Harry at Kensington Palace in 2021© Getty
Harry will not reunite with William during his New York trip

The brothers saw each other at the end of last month when they both attended the funeral of their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes. Despite their joint appearance, it's believed that tensions between the brothers have not eased.

