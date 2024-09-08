King Charles remembers Queen Elizabeth II with personal tribute

The King and Queen paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, as they mark the second anniversary of her death.

Sharing a poignant image of Her Late Majesty wearing a bright and beautiful candy pink outfit on the royal family's social media accounts, the caption simply read: "Remembering Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2022."

In line with the tradition the late Queen set with the anniversary of her own father, King George VI, no public event was planned to commemorate the passing of the late monarch. Elizabeth II would spend the day privately at the Sandringham to mourn her father King George VI, who died on 6 February 1952 at the Norfolk estate.

As well as marking the second anniversary of the late Queen's death via social media, the King and Queen paid their respectly privately at an intimate church service at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral.

© Jeff J Mitchell King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive by car at Crathie Kirk to attend the church service

King Charles wore a smart black suit and white shirt, with a small bloom of pink flowers pinned to the lapel of his jacket.

The Queen cut a regal figure wearing a green jacket with red and green tartan lapels and a green hat decorated with a feather. She smiled at awaiting photographers and camera crews as she held her handbag on her lap.

© Aaron Chown - PA Images The King and Queen formed a united front to mark the sad anniversary of the late Queen's death

The poignant anniversary comes the day after the King and Queen were pictured at the annual Braemar Highland Games in Scotland. Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died peacefully at Balmoral, Aberdeenshire, on 8 September 2022, aged 96, after reigning for 70 years. Her death was the moment her son and heir Charles became King, with his coronation later taking place on 6 May 2023.

Charles has already seen three prime ministers in his two-year reign, and has carried out state visits to France, Germany and Kenya, as well as hosting the leaders of South Africa and South Korea, and the Japanese Emperor.

He delivered his second ever King's Speech at the State Opening of Parliament in July and marked his official birthday at Trooping the Colour in June. In January, he underwent a procedure for an enlarged prostate and in February, Buckingham Palace confirmed the monarch had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.

Charles paused his public appearances as he began treatment but resumed some of his schedule in April. The King and Queen are set to visit Australia and Samoa this autumn, where they are expected to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) 2024.