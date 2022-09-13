Remembering the Queen: 17 Queen Elizabeth II mugs and china tea cups to commemorate

Carla Challis
Commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s incredible reign with a Queen Elizabeth II mug or china cup with a saucer.
As the nation continues to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at the age of 96 on September 8, we’re reflecting on her incredible reign as the UK’s longest-ever serving monarch.
Celebrating 70 years on the throne earlier this year with the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II held a special place in people’s hearts not just as their monarch, but as a woman, a mother, a grandmother, a great-grandmother and a devoted wife.
Reflecting the fondness of the nation for Queen Elizabeth II, searches for royal memorabilia are at an all-time high following the state funeral, with sales predicted to continue throughout the rest of the year.
Along with books about Queen Elizabeth II’s reign to commemorative coins and ornaments, Queen Elizabeth II mugs have become a popular, heart-warming keepsake for the home - these are some of the most popular:
Queen Elizabeth Remembrance Mug, £12/$14.04, Amazon
In Memory of Queen Elizabeth II Mug, £15/$17.88, Etsy
Queen Elizabeth Commemorative Mug, £16/$19.13, Etsy
Queen Elizabeth II Thank You Mug, £8.99/$10.27, Amazon
Commemorative Queen Elizabeth II mug, £22/$39, Emma Bridgewater
British pottery brand Emma Bridgewater have created this commemorative mug in honour of Queen Elizabeth II. Currently in production, the mugs will be on soon - bookmark the link to not miss out.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Mug, £10.99, eBay
Balmoral Print Fine Bone China Mug, £20.95/$24.38, Not On The High Street
Queen Elizabeth II Keepsake Mug, £9.99/$12.19, Etsy
Queen Elizabeth II Crown Mug, £12.95, Etsy
Queen Elizabeth II Corgi Mug, £15/$17.94, Etsy
Commemorative Platinum Jubilee Queen Elizabeth Stamp Mug,
£9.99/$11.69, Amazon
Queen's Jubilee Celebration Mug, £7, Studio
Queen's Platinum Jubilee Tea Cup and Saucer Set, £37.50/$43.75,
Not On The High Street
Queen Thank You Paddington Mug, £16.84/$15.93, Etsy
The Royal Cypher of Queen Elizabeth II mug, £11.97, Redbubble
Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Union Jack Mug, £9.99/$11.69, Amazon
Queen Elizabeth II picture mug, £9.95/$12.01, Etsy
