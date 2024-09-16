Princess Kate and Prince William's rarely-seen spaniel's royal name explained

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton and Prince William's sweet family dogs' names meanings revealed
Princess Kate with orla© Getty

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales shared the positive news that her preventative chemotherapy for cancer has come to an end in an unprecedently intimate family video shot by Will Warr in Norfolk and shared with the public on Monday. 

The video was full of tender moments between William and Kate, both 42, as well as candid moments of unbridled joy with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

WATCH: Princess Kate confirms she's completed chemotherapy in moving family video

However, a sixth family member captured the hearts of royal fans - the family's adorable cocker spaniel. 

William and Kate sat on the beach with Orla© Kensington Palace
William and Kate sat on the beach with Orla in the new video

Their rarely-seen pup was seen laying with the royal couple on a picnic blanket on the beach and though she seldom appears on royal outings, she does have a rather regal name.

Princess Charlotte with dog Orla© The Princess of Wales
Princess Charlotte posed with Orla to mark her birthday

Their beautiful pooch is called Orla which translates from Gaelic to mean 'golden princess'. Their pet, who featured in Princess Charlotte's seventh birthday snaps taken by her mother, was given to the royal couple by Kate's brother James Middleton who bred a litter of cocker spaniel puppies, including little Orla, from his beloved late pet Ella. 

Welcoming Orla and Lupo

The couple welcomed Orla into their home in 2021 having previously owned a cocker spaniel named Lupo who was also given to the couple by James and his wife Alizee Thevenet.

James middleton and wife with over 10 puppies© Instagram
James gifted Orla to the Waleses as a puppy

"I am sad to see you go, and yes I might cry but it will be with happiness as each of your new homes are bursting with love," James captioned an Instagram photo featuring over 10 pups.

Alizee and James holding cocker spaniel puppies© Instagram
Alizee and James bred cocker spaniel puppies

"You might be scared at first, that's ok. Just be yourself and you will never understand how much happiness you will bring to your new families and all the people you meet."

Prince William placing his hand on the small of her back whilst being followed by their dog 'Orla'© Getty
Prince William placing his hand on the small of her back whilst being followed by their dog 'Orla'

Orla certainly brought a lot of happiness to royal followers when she accompanied the King's son and daughter-in-law to a charity polo match in July 2022.

Princess Kate with Savannah Phillips and Lupo© Getty
Lupo sadly passed away in 2020

Unfortunately, Lupo passed away four months after James announced Ella had welcomed puppies. "Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away," the Waleses announced via social media. "He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. - W & C".

Lupo's name has a less regal flair but instead is a tribute to the Princess' past.

Princess Kate in country attire with her dog© Getty
Princess Kate with Lupo

It is an Italian word meaning 'wolf' which reportedly pays homage to Kate's paternal great-grandmother, Olive Christiana Middleton née Lupton, the family crest of whom features wolves. 

Read More