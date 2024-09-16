Princess Kate and Prince William's rarely-seen spaniel's royal name explained

The Princess of Wales shared the positive news that her preventative chemotherapy for cancer has come to an end in an unprecedently intimate family video shot by Will Warr in Norfolk and shared with the public on Monday.
The video was full of tender moments between William and Kate, both 42, as well as candid moments of unbridled joy with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
However, a sixth family member captured the hearts of royal fans - the family's adorable cocker spaniel.
Their rarely-seen pup was seen laying with the royal couple on a picnic blanket on the beach and though she seldom appears on royal outings, she does have a rather regal name.
Their beautiful pooch is called Orla which translates from Gaelic to mean 'golden princess'. Their pet, who featured in Princess Charlotte's seventh birthday snaps taken by her mother, was given to the royal couple by Kate's brother James Middleton who bred a litter of cocker spaniel puppies, including little Orla, from his beloved late pet Ella.
Welcoming Orla and Lupo
The couple welcomed Orla into their home in 2021 having previously owned a cocker spaniel named Lupo who was also given to the couple by James and his wife Alizee Thevenet.
"I am sad to see you go, and yes I might cry but it will be with happiness as each of your new homes are bursting with love," James captioned an Instagram photo featuring over 10 pups.
"You might be scared at first, that's ok. Just be yourself and you will never understand how much happiness you will bring to your new families and all the people you meet."
Orla certainly brought a lot of happiness to royal followers when she accompanied the King's son and daughter-in-law to a charity polo match in July 2022.
Unfortunately, Lupo passed away four months after James announced Ella had welcomed puppies. "Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away," the Waleses announced via social media. "He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. - W & C".
Lupo's name has a less regal flair but instead is a tribute to the Princess' past.
It is an Italian word meaning 'wolf' which reportedly pays homage to Kate's paternal great-grandmother, Olive Christiana Middleton née Lupton, the family crest of whom features wolves.