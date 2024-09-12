8 of Princess Kate and Prince William's most affectionate moments with George, Charlotte and Louis from family video

Royal fans got to see a rare and fascinating into the Prince and Princess of Wales's private life with their children, as Kate shared that she has completed chemotherapy in a personal video message, released on Monday.

Precious moments between Prince William, Kate and their children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Prince Louis were captured on camera by filmmaker, Will Warr, as they enjoyed the school summer holidays in Norfolk.

During the three-minute film, the royals were seen enjoying a walk through the woods, splashing through the waves on the beach and playing cards with Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. Watch below...

WATCH: William and Kate enjoy precious family time with their children

The closeness between the Waleses was evident as the Princess embraced her daughter Charlotte and kissed George on top of the head.

Take a look at William and Kate's most affectionate moments with their three children…

1/ 8 © Will Warr Mother-daughter moment Kate wrapped her arms around her daughter Charlotte and the young Princess cuddled into her mother as the family played on some hay bales.



2/ 8 Family photo The Prince and Princess and their children wrapped their arms around one another as they all smiled and leaned in for a family portrait.

3/ 8 © Will Warr Firstborn George leaned into his mother as the family enjoyed a picnic, with the Kate tenderly wrapping her arms around her eldest son and kissing him on top of the head.

4/ 8 © Will Warr Like father, like son As the Prince and Princess played card games sitting on their picnic blanket under a tree, Louis rushed up to his father, William, and enveloped him in a big hug with the Prince reciprocating the sweet gesture.



5/ 8 © Will Warr Cuddles for mum Charlotte was captured embracing her mother with Kate pulling her daughter in close and kissing her on the side of her cheek.



6/ 8 © Kensington Palace Tender touch The family walked around the woods holding hands with Kate gently ruffling her youngest son Louis' hair.

7/ 8 © Will Warr Precious moment As George and Louis splashed through the waves on the beach, William and Kate had a touching moment with daughter Charlotte, as they all held one another.



8/ 8 © Will Warr Touching scene As the film ended, the Waleses were captured as they walked across a field holding hands, with Louis racing off ahead in front of his parents and older siblings.

