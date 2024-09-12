Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton and Prince William's 8 most affectionate moments with George, Charlotte and Louis from family video
Subscribe
Kate Middleton and Prince William's 8 most affectionate moments with George, Charlotte and Louis from family video
William and Kate hugging Charlotte, and Kate kissing George© Will Warr

8 of Princess Kate and Prince William's most affectionate moments with George, Charlotte and Louis from family video

The Prince and Princess of Wales gave a rare glimpse at their private time with their family

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Royal fans got to see a rare and fascinating into the Prince and Princess of Wales's private life with their children, as Kate shared that she has completed chemotherapy in a personal video message, released on Monday.

Precious moments between Prince William, Kate and their children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and six-year-old Prince Louis were captured on camera by filmmaker, Will Warr, as they enjoyed the school summer holidays in Norfolk.

During the three-minute film, the royals were seen enjoying a walk through the woods, splashing through the waves on the beach and playing cards with Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. Watch below...

WATCH: William and Kate enjoy precious family time with their children

The closeness between the Waleses was evident as the Princess embraced her daughter Charlotte and kissed George on top of the head.

Take a look at William and Kate's most affectionate moments with their three children… 

1/8

Kate with her arm around Princess Charlotte© Will Warr

Mother-daughter moment

Kate wrapped her arms around her daughter Charlotte and the young Princess cuddled into her mother as the family played on some hay bales.


2/8

On X, the couple's cover photo is a gorgouse image of William and Kate with their three children

Family photo

The Prince and Princess and their children wrapped their arms around one another as they all smiled and leaned in for a family portrait.

3/8

Kate kissing the top of George's head© Will Warr

Firstborn

George leaned into his mother as the family enjoyed a picnic, with the Kate tenderly wrapping her arms around her eldest son and kissing him on top of the head.

4/8

Prince William with his arm around Prince Louis© Will Warr

Like father, like son

As the Prince and Princess played card games sitting on their picnic blanket under a tree, Louis rushed up to his father, William, and enveloped him in a big hug with the Prince reciprocating the sweet gesture.

5/8

Kate hugging and kissing Charlotte© Will Warr

Cuddles for mum

Charlotte was captured embracing her mother with Kate pulling her daughter in close and kissing her on the side of her cheek.

6/8

Prince William and Kate Middleton with children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis© Kensington Palace

Tender touch

The family walked around the woods holding hands with Kate gently ruffling her youngest son Louis' hair.

7/8

William and Kate embracing Charlotte on a beach© Will Warr

Precious moment

As George and Louis splashed through the waves on the beach, William and Kate had a touching moment with daughter Charlotte, as they all held one another.

8/8

William and Kate holding hands with George and Charlotte © Will Warr

Touching scene

As the film ended, the Waleses were captured as they walked across a field holding hands, with Louis racing off ahead in front of his parents and older siblings.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More