Princess Kate and Prince William's never-before-seen garden at Anmer Hall is straight from a fairytale

On Monday, the Princess of Wales shared a much-welcomed health update, revealing to royal followers that she has completed her preventative chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

In an unprecedented move for the Wales family, the Princess, 42, narrated her health news over an intimate family video shot by Will Warr which showed the royal, her husband Prince William, and their three children at their country home at Anmer Hall, Norfolk.

The rare insights into their family life included touching moments of PDA between the royal couple and a look inside their grand home during an evening spent playing games with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis alongside Kate's parents Michael and Carole Middleton.

© Kensington Palace The Wales family got together with Kate's parents

Included in the unexpected footage was a look at their never-before-seen garden as the couple's youngest son Louis was seen playing.

© Kensington Palace Princess Kate and Prince Louis play on their rope swing

Kate was the picture of a doting mother as she pushed her six-year-old son on a swing. The lush garden features expertly pruned bushes and plenty of trees for privacy with foliage climbing up a brick wall.

© Kensington Palace Princess Kate has shared a heartfelt video featuring her pristine garden

The family of five also explored local woodland with William and Kate sharing a sweet embrace while sitting on a picnic blanket.

The children are clearly at home in nature as George deftly climbed a log pile, while Louis scaled a tree as his mother looked on, before the whole family ran through the sea.

© Kensington Palace Kate Middleton and Prince William laughing together in Norfolk forest

The Waleses' country retreat at Anmer Hall

Anmer Hall, which is just a short drive to the Sandringham estate where the royal family gather for their annual Christmas Day mass, is the couple's holiday home.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Anmer Hall is close to the Sandringham Estate

The grand country abode, which provides solace for the family within the comfort of privacy and seclusion from public life, was a wedding gift to the future king and his wife from the late Queen.

The 19th-century property features 10 bedrooms, as well as a swimming pool and a tennis court. Since coming into the possession of King Charles' son and daughter-in-law, the home has undergone £1.5 million in renovations including making the kitchen the central focal point of the house.

© Getty William, Kate and their children spent lockdown at Anmer Hall

It is far larger than the family's primary home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor which features four bedrooms and is set amongst the greenery of the 655-acre estate.

Timeline of Princess Kate's surgery and health updates © Getty Kate went in for abdominal surgery on 17 January 25 December 2023 – Kate is last seen publicly on Christmas Day 9 January 2024 – Kate celebrates her 42nd birthday, with the King and Queen sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the coronation to mark the day. 11 January 2024 – William returns to royal duties, meeting rugby heroes Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield at Headingley Stadium in Leeds. 17 January 2024 – Kensington Palace announces in a statement that Kate has undergone abdominal surgery at the London Clinic and that William has temporarily stepped back from royal duties to care for Kate and their children. 18 January 2024 – William visits Kate at the London Clinic. 26 January 2024 – King Charles visits Kate in hospital before undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate. 29 January 2024 – Kate is discharged from hospital and returns home to Windsor to continue her recovery. King Charles also leaves the London Clinic on the same day after his treatment. 7 February 2024 – William resumes royal duties attending London's Air Ambulance Charity gala with Tom Cruise. 10 February 2024 – William and Kate spend February half-term with George, Charlotte and Louis at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. Kate's siblings are also pictured on holiday during the school holidays, with James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet flying to the Caribbean with baby Inigo, and Pippa Matthews and her family holidaying on the island of St Barts. 27 February 2024 – Kate said to be "doing well" as William pulls out of King Constantine memorial due to a "personal matter". 29 February 2024 – Kensington Palace addresses social media speculation, reiterating: "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter." 10 March 2024 - A photograph of Kate with their three children at home in Windsor is released to mark Mother's Day and to thank the public for their "continued support". 11 March 2024 - Kate publicly apologises for the "confusion" around the photograph as she admitted she "occasionally experiments with editing," after news agencies pulled the image amid claims it had been digitally altered. The Princess is then seen in a car with William as she's driven to a private appointment in London. 19 March 2024 - Footage of William and Kate leaving the Windsor Farm Shop is shared by The Sun and TMZ in the first video sighting of the Princess since surgery. 22 March 2024 - Princess Kate confirms that she has been diagnosed with cancer in a moving video message and is undergoing preventative chemotherapy. 18 April 2024 - Prince William returns to royal duties after spending Easter holidays privately as a family. 10 May 2024 - Prince William says Kate is "doing well" as he visits the Isles of Scilly. 21 May 2024 - Princess Kate is "excited" as Kensington Palace shares update on her early years work with the release of her Business Taskforce's prioritising childhood report. 8 June 2024 - Princess Kate writes letter to Irish Guards to apologise for not being able to take part in the salute at the Colonel's Review. 14 June 2024 - In a personal statement, Kate shares she is making "good progress" and that her "treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months". 15 June 2024 - Kate makes her first major public appearance since diagnosis at Trooping the Colour. 14 July 2024 - Kate watches the Men's final at Wimbledon with Princess Charlotte and Pippa Matthews. 11 August 2024 - William and Kate congratulate Team GB athletes in a video message after the Paris 2024 Olympics.