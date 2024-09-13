Princess Kate and Prince William's never-before-seen garden at Anmer Hall is straight from a fairytale

On Monday, the Princess of Wales shared a much-welcomed health update, revealing to royal followers that she has completed her preventative chemotherapy treatment for cancer.
In an unprecedented move for the Wales family, the Princess, 42, narrated her health news over an intimate family video shot by Will Warr which showed the royal, her husband Prince William, and their three children at their country home at Anmer Hall, Norfolk.
The rare insights into their family life included touching moments of PDA between the royal couple and a look inside their grand home during an evening spent playing games with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis alongside Kate's parents Michael and Carole Middleton.
Included in the unexpected footage was a look at their never-before-seen garden as the couple's youngest son Louis was seen playing.
Kate was the picture of a doting mother as she pushed her six-year-old son on a swing. The lush garden features expertly pruned bushes and plenty of trees for privacy with foliage climbing up a brick wall.
The family of five also explored local woodland with William and Kate sharing a sweet embrace while sitting on a picnic blanket.
The children are clearly at home in nature as George deftly climbed a log pile, while Louis scaled a tree as his mother looked on, before the whole family ran through the sea.
The Waleses' country retreat at Anmer Hall
Anmer Hall, which is just a short drive to the Sandringham estate where the royal family gather for their annual Christmas Day mass, is the couple's holiday home.
The grand country abode, which provides solace for the family within the comfort of privacy and seclusion from public life, was a wedding gift to the future king and his wife from the late Queen.
The 19th-century property features 10 bedrooms, as well as a swimming pool and a tennis court. Since coming into the possession of King Charles' son and daughter-in-law, the home has undergone £1.5 million in renovations including making the kitchen the central focal point of the house.
It is far larger than the family's primary home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor which features four bedrooms and is set amongst the greenery of the 655-acre estate.