Princess Kate completes chemotherapy as she releases incredibly intimate footage with loving Prince William

The Princess of Wales has shared her "relief" as she confirmed she has completed the course of preventative chemotherapy in an intimate and moving video message.

In a personal update Kate, 42, opened up about her experience, saying it has been "incredibly tough" for her family and they "have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown".

The Princess continued: "Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.

"I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

The royal's message played over the top of beautiful family footage of the Princess spending time with her husband, Prince William, and their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, during the school summer holidays.

Shot by videographer Will Warr at their family abode in Norfolk, it showed the family-of-five taking a walk through the woods, playing cards with Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and enjoying a picnic.

And in a number of rare PDAs, William and Kate, who celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in April, can be seen holding hands together on a picnic blanket, with the Princess resting her head on her husband's shoulder.

© Will Warr Prince William and Kate have shared personal footage

Another moment sees the couple laughing together while lying on a picnic blanket, with their dog, Orla by their side. William sweetly kisses his wife on the cheek as she giggles.

In another sweet scene, the couple hold hands as they watch their children play on hay bales and pose for number of family snaps.

© Kensington Palace Playing cards with Carole and Michael at home

Kate touchingly thanked the public for their support, saying: "William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling."

HELLO! understands that the King and Queen consider today's announcement to be wonderful news and will continue to offer all love, thoughts and support to the Princess on her continued path to full recovery.

Meanwhile, Kate's younger brother, James Middleton, shared in an Instagram comment: "I couldn’t be more proud [heart emoji]."

The Princess' message in full

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.

© Kensington Palace Princess Kate and Prince Louis play on their rope swing

"With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.

"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.

"I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.

© Will Warr The royal has entered a 'new phase of recovery'

"Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.

"William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling.

"To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."

When will Kate return to public duties?

The Princess said: "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

HELLO! understands Kate will undertake a light programme of work between now and the end of the year and this will include a handful of public engagements over the coming months as part of her gradual return to public duties.

© Will Warr Kate said she is "looking forward" to being back at work

She is also working towards appearing with the royal family at the annual Remembrance Sunday service staged at the Cenotaph in Whitehall.

The Princess' Christmas Carol concert at Westminster Abbey has become a firm fixture in the royal calendar in recent years and she has begun working with her team on the project.

Will Kate join William in Wales?

The Prince of Wales will carry out engagements in Llanelli in South Wales on Tuesday 10 September to celebrate Welsh sport and culture and meet local communities. However HELLO! understands that the Princess will not be joining him.

William returned to his royal duties last week, visiting the Homelessness: Reframed exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery.

© Getty William at the exhibition

Kate's Public appearances so far

The Princess made her first major public appearance following her cancer diagnosis at the King's birthday parade – formally known as Trooping the Colour – in June.

Kate, who looked elegant in a white Jenny Packham dress with navy detailing, joined her children in the carriage procession down the Mall as her husband rode horseback.

© Getty The family watched the Trooping the Colour from the Buckingham Palace balcony

She watched the military spectacle from the windows of the former Duke of Wellington's office overlooking Horse Guards Parade, before travelling back to Buckingham Palace in the procession.

The Princess then appeared on the palace balcony with her family as they watched the RAF flypast.

A month later, Kate attended the men's final at Wimbledon, alongside daughter Charlotte and her sister, Pippa Matthews.

© James Veysey/Shutterstock Kate at Wimbledon with Charlotte and Pippa

The royal, who wore a purple Safiyaa London dress, looked particularly touched as she was given a standing ovation from the crowd before she took her seat in the Royal Box on Centre Court.

She later presented the winning trophy to Spanish champion, Carlos Alcaraz.

The Princess then spent time with her family at their Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall, during the school summer holidays, with the Waleses also spotted at Bear Grylls' Gone Wild festival at nearby Holkham Hall.

© Instagram Kate and William in their video message for Team GB

Kate appeared in a video message alongside William to congratulate Team GB on their success at the Paris 2024 Olympics on 11 August.

She was then pictured in the car on the way to church as they joined the King and Queen at Balmoral for the August Bank Holiday weekend.

