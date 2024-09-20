Royal babies and their adorable first words: From Prince Archie to Prince Louis

It's always a milestone moment when your bundle of joy utters their first spoken words. And while the royal family tend to keep details surrounding their private life under wraps, the likes of Prince Harry and Prince William have occasionally shared glimpses inside their lives with their adorable broods.

Keep scrolling to discover some of the first words spoken by royal babies including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Prince Archie and the Prince and Princess of Wales's youngest son Prince Louis.

Prince Archie

© Getty Images Harry holding newborn baby Archie

According to the Duke of Sussex, Prince Archie's first word was "Crocodile". He made the revelation during an appearance on James Cordon's US show, The Late Late Show. Sharing an update on his mini-me son, he said: "My son is now over a year and a half, he is hysterical, he's got the most amazing personality, he's already putting two, three words together, he's already singing songs. His first word was 'crocodile', three syllables."

Meanwhile, in his AppleTV+ mental health docuseries, The Me You Can't See, Harry explained how Archie's early vocabulary also included the likes of 'mama', 'papa' and 'grandma'. Reflecting on his late mother, Princess Diana, the Duke said: "I got a photo of her in his nursery, and it was one of the first words that he said—apart from 'mama,' 'papa,' it was then 'grandma'. Grandma Diana."

Prince Louis

© Getty Images One of Louis' first word was baking-inspired

Prince Louis' first word is believed to be inspired by former Great British Bake Off host, Mary Berry. Princess Kate made the candid admission when she teamed up with the baking legend herself during a Christmas TV special alongside her husband, Prince William.

Opening up, the mother-of-three said: "One of Louis' first words was 'Mary' because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf... And children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say 'That's Mary Berry'... So he would definitely recognise you if he saw you today."

Prince George

© Getty Images William and Kate welcomed George in July 2013

Prince William and Princess Kate's eldest son George's first word was reportedly animal-related! During the family's royal tour of Australia in 2014, Prince William delivered a speech to city dignitaries at the Sydney Opera House in which he referenced Prince George's adorable first word.

"Catherine and I were very grateful for the many kind messages and gifts from across the country that we received when George was born," he said.

"I suspect George's first word might be 'bilby' (an Australian marsupial) – only because 'koala' is harder to say."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: British royal babies make their debuts

David Armstrong-Jones

© Getty Images Princess Margaret cradling her newborn son David

David Armstrong-Jones' first baby word was reportedly 'chandelier'. According to broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, Princess Margaret's son knew the word thanks to his nanny who referred to his cot mobile as a chandelier.

Speaking on his podcast series, Rosebud, Gyles, who was a close friend of the late Queen Elizabeth II, revealed: "I have been told by the people involved that it is true."

He continued: "The explanation is that there were nannies and things, and David was lying in a cot in Kensington Palace looking up. And the nanny was pointing at things, and there was a mobile in the ceiling, saying 'It's a chandelier'. So that was his first word, chandelier."